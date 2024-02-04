After 8 years of marriage, Irfan Pathan reveals his wife's face

Hyderabad: Former Team India pacer Irfan Pathan introduced his wife Safa Baig to the world for the first time. He revealed her face after eight years of marriage. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, he posted a picture with her on social media. "You have taken a lot of responsibility. You are a friend to me and a mother to my children. I feel lucky to have you as my wife. Happy wedding anniversary my love," he wrote in the post.

Irfan Pathan married Sana Baig, the daughter of a businessman from Saudi Arabia in 2016. They were blessed with two sons, Imran and Sulaiman. But in the past, whenever Irfan shared family photos, his wife's face was covered. He shared her photo as it was their wedding anniversary on February 3. Fans are posting wishes to this cute couple on social media.

It may be recalled that Irfan made his international debut in 2003. He represented Team India for almost 10 years. Irfan was instrumental in India winning the 2007 T20 World Cup. He played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20 matches in his career. Irfan scored 1,105 runs and took 100 wickets in Tests. He made 1,544 runs and took 173 wickets in limited-overs cricket (One Day). Irfan, who did not have much impact in batting in T20s, took 28 wickets. Irfan, who bid farewell to Test cricket in 2008, said goodbye to ODI and T20 formats in 2012. After that, Irfan, who played IPL for a few years, is currently working in the commentary department.

