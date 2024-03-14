African Footballer Faces Racism, Beaten by Spectators during Club Match in Kerala; FIR Registered

Malappuram (Kerala): African footballer has registered an FIR against 15 people on Wednesday, alleging of getting beaten up and racially abused by a mob of spectators a few days ago during a soccer match between local clubs in north Kerala.

A video went viral on social media as the foreign footballer was beaten by the crowd present to watch the match. The footballer lodged a complaint that he was racially abused and pelted with stones during the match by some of the spectators who also beat him up with the Malappuram District Police Chief on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Areekode in northern Kerala, a district which is known for its football craze.

An officer of Areekode police station told PTI that the player's statement had been recorded, which took some time due to language issues. An FIR under various sections, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) of the IPC has been registered today.

The officer also said that according to videos of the incident, some of the spectators can be seen making fun of the player and also throwing something at him. Subsequently, he can be seen going up to the spectators and kicking one of them, the officer added.’

"That led to the people there getting agitated. They chased him around the ground and beat him up. A complaint has also been received from the person who was allegedly kicked by the player,” the officer added.

"Since he is a foreign national, we are giving priority to his complaint," police said and added that a probe will be launched to ascertain what actually happened. (With PTI inputs)