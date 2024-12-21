AFG vs ZIM 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Third ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will square off against each other in the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, December 21. The Asian side are on a tour to face the Chevrons in an all-format series that goes beyond the calendar year.

The visitors won the T20I series and would look to continue their winning spree in the ODI series and seal the series 2-0.The first ODI was washed out due to rain after the game was reduced to an initial 28-overs per side encounter in Harare. However, the rain gods showed no mercy, with the match eventually declared as a 'No Result'.

The Afghan side produced another exceptional performance in the second ODI and scripted history, registering their biggest-ever win in terms of runs in the 50-over format. On the other hand, Zimbabwe equalled their 'unwanted' record as they were bowled out for the lowest team total of 54 runs in a chase of 287 runs against Afghanistan.

As both teams remain hopeful for a full match at the same venue, here is how the fans in India can watch all the action from the third ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

When is the ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI going to be played?

The second ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played on Saturday, December 21.

Where will the ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI be played?

The second ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will the ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI start?

The second ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM (IST).

Which TV Channel will telecast the ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no LIVE telecast for the second ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in India.

Where to watch the live stream of ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI on mobile, desktop and Android TV?

The online live stream of the second ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be available on the Fancode app and website.