Afghanistan vs South Africa | Nortje Becomes South African With Most Wickets In A Single T20 World Cup Edition

Tarouba (Trinidad): South African pacer Anrich Nortje registered his name in the record books by taking the most wickets for South Africa in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. He took his tally to 13 wickets in the current edition by dismissing a couple of batters in the semi-final.
Nortje dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai and Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan ending with impressive figures of 3-0-7-2. He also played a pivotal role in bundling out the opposition for a paltry total.
The right-arm pacer has taken 13 wickets in the tournament so far across eight games at an average of 13.64 and has conceded runs with an economy of 5.64. Currently, he is at the fourth position in the list of bowlers taking the most wickets in the tournament.
Nortje overtook former South Africa spinner Imran Tahir who had taken 12 wickets during the 2014 edition of the tournament.
Afghanistan chose to bat in the fixture but ended up posting just a total of 56 on the scoreboard as South Africa dished out a clinical bowling display. Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi picked three wickets each.
South Africa chased the target with ease after suffering an early blow in the form of Quinton de Kock. Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram built a partnership for the third wicket after that and helped the team secure a win. Markram and Co. have entered their first final across the World Cups after the win and they also broke their semi-final jinx.
The team will now meet against the winner of the other semi-final between India and England on June 29 with the aim of securing their maiden World Cup title.
