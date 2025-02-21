AFG vs SA: Mohammad Nabi Becomes Oldest Player From Afghanistan To Feature In Champions Trophy

Karachi: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi became the oldest player from the country to feature in the Champions Trophy at the age of 40 years and 51 days. Also, he became the fourth oldest player to make a Champions Trophy debut. South Africa elected to bat after winning the toss in the contest against South Africa at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Donovan Blake (42 years and 248 days), Tony Reid (42 years and 154 days) and Mark Johnson (40 years and 318 days) of the USA made the Champions Trophy at the age of 40-plus. Nabi was introduced into the attack by the Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi in the sixth over of the innings. He dismissed Tony de Zorzi with a back-of-length delivery around off which turned away from the batter. He lobbed the ball towards mid-on and Azmatullah Omarzai took a simple catch. He became the third oldest cricketer to take wickets in the Champions Trophy. Earlier, Sanath Jayasuriya (40 years and 89 days) and Tony Reid (42 years and 154 days) have taken a wicket in the Champions Trophy.

Nabi has played 170 ODIs so far for the national side racking up 3618 runs and taking 172 wickets. He also featured in the 132 T20Is for the national side scoring 2237 runs and taking 97 wickets.

Afghanistan are grouped along with South Africa, Australia and England in the Group B. The team are up against South Africa in their first fixture of the competition. The team will then lock horns against England in Lahore on Wednesday. The team will sign off their group stage with the match against Australia in Lahore.

Afghanistan are making their debut in the Champions Trophy and considering their recent form, they might pose a tough challenge for the opponents.