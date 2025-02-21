ETV Bharat / sports

AFG vs SA Live Streaming: Where To Watch Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Afghanistan will kick off its Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against South Africa on Friday at the National Stadium in Karachi. South Africa recently participated in the tri-series involving Pakistan and New Zealand but was not able to make it to the final of the competition. The team conceded defeats against both Pakistan and New Zealand, but it was playing with a few uncapped players in its squad. The South African team's experience will be handy for them when tackling Afghanistan's spin bowling, which is their strength.

Afghanistan has been a quality side in the ODIs in recent times and the Proteas will not commit the mistake of taking them lightly. The team produced an impressive run in the 2023 ODI World Cup missing out on a semifinal spot narrowly. They have won their last four ODI series and the team will look to register another solid win. The spin unit, which consists of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmed, will be the strength of the team.

Pitch report

The fixture will be played at the same venue where the tournament opener was played. New Zealand scored 320 in the match but Pakistan were not able to pull off the chase. Also in the tri-series, Pakistan had chased 353 successfully. Thus, the surface is expected to be on the flatter side with a little bit of assistance for spinners. Also, the team batting first might put another 300-plus total on the scoreboard.

Head to head

Both the teams have met each other only on five occasions with South Africa winning three fixtures. Afghanistan are making debut in the Champion Trophy and a close contest is expected between the two sides involved in the match.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Details