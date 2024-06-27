Afghanistan vs South Africa | Afghanistan Script Unwanted Record Courtesy Dismal Batting Show

Tarouba (Trinidad): Afghanistan’s dream run in the T20 World Cup 2024 came to an end as South Africa trounced them by nine wickets in the semi-final of the competition. In a lop-sided contest, Afghanistan registered an unwanted record of being bowled out for the lowest score in the history of the T20 World Cup semi-final.

The Afghan side was bowled out for 56 in 11.5 overs by South Africa at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad in the fixture. Azmatullah Omarzai (10) was the sole batter to score in double digits as others played knocks in single digits. Afghanistan also became only the third team to be bowled out in the semi-final of the ICC event.

Earlier, West Indies had a record for the lowest score after being bowled out for 101 in 17.4 overs against Sri Lanka. Back in 2009 at the Kennington Oval in London. Australia are second side as they were bundled out in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2012 against Sri Lanka.