ETV Bharat / sports

Afghanistan vs South Africa | Afghanistan Script Unwanted Record Courtesy Dismal Batting Show

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

Afghanistan suffered a defeat at the hands of South Africa in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024. However, along with defeat they also scripted an unwanted record to their name registering the lowest record in the semi-final of the T20 World Cups.

T20 WC 2024
Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib is out bowled by South Africa's Marco Jansen during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match (AP Photos)

Tarouba (Trinidad): Afghanistan’s dream run in the T20 World Cup 2024 came to an end as South Africa trounced them by nine wickets in the semi-final of the competition. In a lop-sided contest, Afghanistan registered an unwanted record of being bowled out for the lowest score in the history of the T20 World Cup semi-final.

The Afghan side was bowled out for 56 in 11.5 overs by South Africa at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad in the fixture. Azmatullah Omarzai (10) was the sole batter to score in double digits as others played knocks in single digits. Afghanistan also became only the third team to be bowled out in the semi-final of the ICC event.

Earlier, West Indies had a record for the lowest score after being bowled out for 101 in 17.4 overs against Sri Lanka. Back in 2009 at the Kennington Oval in London. Australia are second side as they were bundled out in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2012 against Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan elected to bat first in the match against South Africa but their batters were not able to handle the heat from the opposition pacers. Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi picked three wickets apiece while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje picked two wickets each.

With the win, South Africa’s semifinal jinx came to an end and they made it to their first final across the World Cups played so far.

Read More

  1. Netizens Laud South Africa For Reaching First-ever World Cup Final By Beating Afghanistan In T20 WC 2024
  2. T20 WC 2024 | South Africa Crush Afghanistan By 9 Wickets To Enter Maiden Final Across World Cups

Tarouba (Trinidad): Afghanistan’s dream run in the T20 World Cup 2024 came to an end as South Africa trounced them by nine wickets in the semi-final of the competition. In a lop-sided contest, Afghanistan registered an unwanted record of being bowled out for the lowest score in the history of the T20 World Cup semi-final.

The Afghan side was bowled out for 56 in 11.5 overs by South Africa at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad in the fixture. Azmatullah Omarzai (10) was the sole batter to score in double digits as others played knocks in single digits. Afghanistan also became only the third team to be bowled out in the semi-final of the ICC event.

Earlier, West Indies had a record for the lowest score after being bowled out for 101 in 17.4 overs against Sri Lanka. Back in 2009 at the Kennington Oval in London. Australia are second side as they were bundled out in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2012 against Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan elected to bat first in the match against South Africa but their batters were not able to handle the heat from the opposition pacers. Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi picked three wickets apiece while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje picked two wickets each.

With the win, South Africa’s semifinal jinx came to an end and they made it to their first final across the World Cups played so far.

Read More

  1. Netizens Laud South Africa For Reaching First-ever World Cup Final By Beating Afghanistan In T20 WC 2024
  2. T20 WC 2024 | South Africa Crush Afghanistan By 9 Wickets To Enter Maiden Final Across World Cups

TAGGED:

AFGHANISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICAT20 WC SEMIFINALT20 WORLD CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.