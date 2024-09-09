ETV Bharat / sports

Poor Drainage, Woeful Facilities In Greater Noida Mar Day 1 of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi tries his hands on the live-TV camera during the one-off test against New Zealand as toss gets delayed due to wet outfield, at Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sport Complex in Greater Noida on Monday. ( ANI )

Greater Noida: Deplorable conditions at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, subpar drainage, a sodden outfield and woeful facilities played spoilsport as the opening day of the historic one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off on Monday without a ball being bowled.

Rain had affected the buildup to the Test, the first between the two nations, with New Zealand not being able to complete a single practice session properly.

Apart from overnight shower, rain did not affect the venue throughout Monday. But the absence of modern facilities left the inexperienced ground staff struggling to prepare the field as the sack of saw dust saw more action than the players on the opening day.

The umpires conducted as many as six inspections throughout the day. Several New Zealand players too came out to assess the field, including skipper Tim Southee, all-rounders Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra also ventured onto the pitch to evaluate the conditions. But the mid-on and mid-wicket area seemed cause of concern while there were also several patches inside the 30-yard circle.

At one point with the sun shinning nice and bright, it looked like the match could get underway but the hopes of that were dashed when Kane Williamson tread wearily towards the pitch around 2pm IST. Even Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott looked unimpressed as the groundsmen struggled. The Super soppers inexplicably came into action only after 1pm.

The day's play was eventually called off at 4pm. The toss has been scheduled for 9am tomorrow and the remaining four days will have 98 overs each starting at 9.30am, instead of 10am.

Ahead of the Test, the ground staff had resorted to using table fans to dry the ground for Afghanistan's training sessions. The absence of modern facilities extended beyond the field itself, impacting operations off the pitch. The venue lacked a proper media stand and adequate seating arrangements for fans.

Additionally, the accredited media faced significant inconveniences, including a lack of water, power supply, and access to a female washroom. The fans too had no idea what was going on as there was no public announcement system.