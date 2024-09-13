ETV Bharat / sports

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Called Off

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Afghanistan's first-ever Test against New Zealand, held in Greater Noida, was abandoned without any play due to continuous rain. This test was not part of the World Test championship cycle, and the match's cancellation marks a rare instance of a Test being called off without a ball bowled.

representational Image (ANI)

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh): The one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled here on Friday. This was Afghanistan's 10 Test since they received Test status from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Test however was not part of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Afghanistan Cricket Board was the host of the Test and after all the first four days were washed out, the fifth day too was washed out and the Test was called off. ACB in a post on X stated, "The highly anticipated #AFGvNZ Test match was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rains in Greater Noida."

"While the inaugural #AFGvNZ Test didn’t proceed as expected, #AfghanAtalan look forward to engaging in more bilateral cricket with @BLACKCAPS in future," the ACB added. This was the inaugural Test between the two countries.

The last Test which was abandoned without a ball being bowled also involved New Zealand and it was against India in Dunedin way back in 1998. The BCCI did not have any role to play in this entire Game and neither did the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

TAGGED:

