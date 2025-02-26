AFG vs ENG: Jofra Archer Breaks James Anderson's Massive Record

Lahore: Star England pacer Jofra Archer has added another feather in his cap by becoming the fastest player from England to reach the 50-wicket mark in ODI cricket. Archer reached the milestone during the Champions Trophy match no. 8 between Afghanistan and England at Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday, February 26.

Playing his 30th ODI, Archer achieved the milestone with the wicket of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who got played on after the ball deflected from the pads in his attempt to play a drive. Later, he went on to pick up two more wickets in the likes of southpaw batter Sediqullah Atal, who was trapped in front of the stumps, and Rahmat Shah, who went for pa ull shot on an outside off delivery but ended up losing his wicket, giving a simple catch to Adil Rashid.

Archer broke legendary England pacer James Anderson's record, who took 31 matches to reach the milestone during the match against West Indies in Bridgetown in 2004.

Earlier, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat. Both teams are in a do-or-die situation, as the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Afghanistan faced a heavy 10-run defeat from South Africa in their campaign opener, while England failed to defend a highest-ever total in Champions Trophy history against Australia. With the Australia-South Africa match ending in a washout, this encounter effectively becomes a knockout game.

England have made one change to their lineup after Brydon Carse's return after sustaining a left-toe injury. His like-to-like replacement Jamie Overton has replaced him in the playing XI.