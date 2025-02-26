AFG vs ENG: Ibrahim Zadran Etches His Name In Champions Trophy Record Books

Lahore: Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran inked his name in the record books with a sensational knock of 177 runs against England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. He registered the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history surpassing Ben Duckett’s 165 against Australia in the ongoing edition. Zadran smashed 12 boundaries and six sixes during his stay at the crease.
This was not the only record he scripted during the fixture, Zadran also recorded the highest ODI score for Afghanistan surpassing the previous record of 162 set by him against Sri Lanka in Pallekelle in 2022. He also recorded fourth highest individual score in Pakistan overtaking Ben Duckett's 165.
Afghanistan batters rewrite #ChampionsTrophy records and set England a daunting target
After choosing to bat after winning the toss against England, Afghanistan batters produced a clinical display to take their team towards a huge total. Afghanistan were reduced to 37/3 early in the innings as Jofra Archer provided wickets for England in his spell with the new ball. However, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ibrahim Zadran staged a recovery with a 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Shahidi departed on 40 runs but Zadran kept anchoring the innings with a terrific century.
Afghanistan registers their first-ever 300+ total in an ICC event.
While Zadran kept playing a brilliant knock with a combination of power hitting and elegance Azamttullah Omarzai played a supportive knock from the other end. Mohammad Nabi provided an aggressive finish with an innings of 40 runs from just 24 deliveries. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while conceding 64 runs. Afghanistan posted 325/7 on the scoreboard and broke several records on their way.
Highest individual scores in ICC ODI tournaments for Afghanistan
Records made by Afghanistan and Ibrahim Zadran in the first innings
Highest individual scores in the Champions Trophy
- 177 Ibrahim Zadran 100 vs Eng Lahore 2025
- 165 Ben Duckett vs Aus Lahore 2025
- 145*Nathan Astle vs USA The Oval 2004
- 145 Andy Flower vs Ind Colombo RPS 2002
- 141*Sourav Ganguly vs SA Nairobi 2000
- 141 Sachin Tendulkar vs Aus Dhaka 1998
- 141 Graeme Smith vs Eng Centurion 2009
Highest individual scores for Afghanistan
- 177 Ibrahim Zadran vs Eng Lahore 2025
- 162 Ibrahim Zadran vs SL Pallekele 2022
- 151 Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Pak Hambantota 2023
- 149*Azmatullah Omarzai vs SL Pallekele 2024
- 145 Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Ban Chattogram 2023
Highest scores by an Asian in CT
- 177 Ibrahim Zadran v England, 2025
- 141* Sourav Ganguly v South Africa, 2000
- 141 Sachin Tendulkar v Australia, 1998
- 134* Kumar Sangakkara v England, 2013
Highest totals for Afghanistan in the ICC event
- 325/7 vs England, 2025*
- 291/5 vs Australia, 2023
- 288/10 vs West Indies, 2019
- 286/2 vs Pakistan, 2023
- 284/10 vs England, 2023
Youngest to score 150+ runs in an innings in ICC ODI events
- 23y 76d Ibrahim Zadran vs England, 2025*
- 24y 163d Kapil Dev vs Zimbabwe, 1983
- 25y 95d Imran Nazir vs Zimbabwe, 2007
- 26y 322d Sourav Ganguly vs Sri Lanka, 1999
- 28y 12d G Turner vs East Africa, 1975