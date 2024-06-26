Afghanistan vs Bangladesh | “Was In Tears Laughing…” : Mitchell Marsh On Gulbadin Naib Fake Injury

Hyderabad: Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib earned a lot of attention during the team’s historic win over Bangladesh for all the wrong reasons as the users on social media bashed him for faking an injury during the match.

While batting first, Afghanistan managed to muster only 115/5 from the allotted quota of 20 overs. However, with a semifinal spot on the line, the team pulled things back with the ball restricting the opposition to 81/7 in the 12th over. They eventually bundled out the opposition short of the target and won the match.

With rain affecting the game every now and then, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott instructed his players to slow down the things at one point of time when they were ahead in the game. Immediately after Trott’s instructions, Naib who was fielding at slip fell to the ground while holding his hamstring.

Many bashed him for his act but Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has stated that he found it funny.

"I was almost in tears laughing and at the end of the day it had no bearing on the game. So, we can laugh about it now but, gee, it was funny. It was outstanding," Marsh told cricket.com.au.

A win for Afghanistan meant that Australia’s campaign in the tournament came to an end. The Australian side were keeping an eye on the match as their fate was aligned with the result of the fixture.

"We watched it (the match) as a group. It was obviously a pretty amazing game, wasn't it? A lot of twists and turns,” he added.

"Obviously, you want to keep playing this tournament and that was our only way of doing it. But there's also the element that it was completely out of our control and we only had ourselves to blame for that.”