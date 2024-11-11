ETV Bharat / sports

AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Third ODI Live Streaming In India?

Afghanistan will be up against Bangladesh in the third ODI of the three-match series.

AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI
File Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Team (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Sharjah (UAE): Afghanistan will be up against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series between the two nations. Afghans won the first match of the series by 92 runs but Bangladesh levelled the series in the second fixture with a 68-run victory. Najmul Hossain Shanto starred for Bangladesh with a knock of 76 runs while Nasum Ahmed shone with the ball taking three wickets.

The spin unit has been the key so far in both the matches and so teams will be relying on their spinners to help them secure a victory. With the series on level terms, the match will be crucial for both teams as it will decide the result.

Head-to-head record

Both the teams have played against each other in 18 matches and Bangladesh have dominated the proceedings. They have won 11 matches while Afghanistan emerged triumphant on seven occasions.

Here are details of where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live-streaming

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Played?

The third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on November 11, 2024.

When will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Commence?

The third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI?

The fixture between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be streamed live on FanCode.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Azmatullah Umarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangyal Karote, Fazalhaq Farooqui.

Bangladesh: Tanjeed Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tauheed Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Mehdi Hasan Miraj, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shariful Islam.

