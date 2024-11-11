ETV Bharat / sports

AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Third ODI Live Streaming In India?

Sharjah (UAE): Afghanistan will be up against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series between the two nations. Afghans won the first match of the series by 92 runs but Bangladesh levelled the series in the second fixture with a 68-run victory. Najmul Hossain Shanto starred for Bangladesh with a knock of 76 runs while Nasum Ahmed shone with the ball taking three wickets.

The spin unit has been the key so far in both the matches and so teams will be relying on their spinners to help them secure a victory. With the series on level terms, the match will be crucial for both teams as it will decide the result.

Head-to-head record

Both the teams have played against each other in 18 matches and Bangladesh have dominated the proceedings. They have won 11 matches while Afghanistan emerged triumphant on seven occasions.

Here are details of where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live-streaming

