AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Second ODI Live Streaming In India?

Sharjah (UAE): The Afghanistan cricket team will be up against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the bilateral series between the two nations. Afghanistan had a dream start to the tournament as they defeated Bangladesh by 92 runs in the first fixture. Allah Ghazanfar was the star of the show for the Afghan side as he troubled the Bangladesh batter by spinning a web around them.

Mohammad Nabi and Hashamtullah Shahidi impressed with the bat by scoring fifties for Afghanistan while Allah Ghazanfar shined by taking six wickets in the match. Although, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman performed pretty well for Bangladesh, their batting unit collapsed against the quality spin of Afghan bowlers. Going into the second ODI, the batters will have to find ways to tackle the Afghan spinners.

Head to Head records

Both the teams have played 17 matches against each other and Bangladesh has won 10 out of them. Afghanistan, on the other hand, won the fixture on seven occasions. Overall, Bangladesh has dominated the proceedings but Afghanistan are going through a stellar form, so it might play a role in their favour.

Here are details of where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live-streaming

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Played?

The second ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on November 9, 2024.