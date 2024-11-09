ETV Bharat / sports

AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Second ODI Live Streaming In India?

Afghanistan will play against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series with a 1-0 lead in the series.

AFG vs BAN
Afghanistan will play against Bangladesh in second ODI on November 9 (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Sharjah (UAE): The Afghanistan cricket team will be up against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the bilateral series between the two nations. Afghanistan had a dream start to the tournament as they defeated Bangladesh by 92 runs in the first fixture. Allah Ghazanfar was the star of the show for the Afghan side as he troubled the Bangladesh batter by spinning a web around them.

Mohammad Nabi and Hashamtullah Shahidi impressed with the bat by scoring fifties for Afghanistan while Allah Ghazanfar shined by taking six wickets in the match. Although, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman performed pretty well for Bangladesh, their batting unit collapsed against the quality spin of Afghan bowlers. Going into the second ODI, the batters will have to find ways to tackle the Afghan spinners.

Head to Head records

Both the teams have played 17 matches against each other and Bangladesh has won 10 out of them. Afghanistan, on the other hand, won the fixture on seven occasions. Overall, Bangladesh has dominated the proceedings but Afghanistan are going through a stellar form, so it might play a role in their favour.

Here are details of where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live-streaming

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Played?

The second ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on November 9, 2024.

When will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Commence?

The second ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI?

The fixture between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be streamed live on FanCode.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Azmatullah Umarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangyal Karote, Fazalhaq Farooqui.

Bangladesh: Tanjeed Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tauheed Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Mehdi Hasan Miraj, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shariful Islam.

Sharjah (UAE): The Afghanistan cricket team will be up against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the bilateral series between the two nations. Afghanistan had a dream start to the tournament as they defeated Bangladesh by 92 runs in the first fixture. Allah Ghazanfar was the star of the show for the Afghan side as he troubled the Bangladesh batter by spinning a web around them.

Mohammad Nabi and Hashamtullah Shahidi impressed with the bat by scoring fifties for Afghanistan while Allah Ghazanfar shined by taking six wickets in the match. Although, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman performed pretty well for Bangladesh, their batting unit collapsed against the quality spin of Afghan bowlers. Going into the second ODI, the batters will have to find ways to tackle the Afghan spinners.

Head to Head records

Both the teams have played 17 matches against each other and Bangladesh has won 10 out of them. Afghanistan, on the other hand, won the fixture on seven occasions. Overall, Bangladesh has dominated the proceedings but Afghanistan are going through a stellar form, so it might play a role in their favour.

Here are details of where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live-streaming

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Played?

The second ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on November 9, 2024.

When will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Commence?

The second ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI?

The fixture between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be streamed live on FanCode.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Azmatullah Umarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangyal Karote, Fazalhaq Farooqui.

Bangladesh: Tanjeed Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tauheed Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Mehdi Hasan Miraj, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shariful Islam.

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AFGHANISTAN VS BANGLADESHAFG VS BAN 2ND ODIAFG VS BAN LIVE STREAMING IN INDIAAFG VS BAN LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.