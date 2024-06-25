ETV Bharat / sports

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh | Records Galore As Afghanistan Eliminates Australia With Thrilling Win

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Afghanistan cricket team scripted a win over Bangladesh on June 25 and their victory eliminated Australia from the Super 8 stage. A plethora of records were made in the match including Fazalhaq Farooqi matching Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s record of taking most wickets in a single T20 World Cup edition.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: Afghansitan Cricket Team (AP Photos)

Kingstown (St Vincent): Afghanistan scripted history on June 25 as they beat Bangladesh by eight runs and the result showed the exit door to Australia as Rashid Khan and Co. advanced into the semi-final of the tournament. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 43 runs for the team while Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq scalped four wickets each. Also, the thrilling encounter generated a lot of records and so it was a source of trivia for the cricket fans.

Fazalhaq Farooqi equalled Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s record of taking the most wickets (16) in a single T20 World Cup edition in 2021. The left-arm seamer took the wicket of Tanzid Hasan in the match and has now 16 wickets with an economy of 6.38 and a strike rate of 8.75.

Rashid Khan surpassed Shakib Al Hasan in taking the most four-wicket haul in the T20Is by doing it on nine occasions. The leg-spinner has now nine four-wicket hauls in the T20 internationals.

Rishad Hossain became the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in a single T20 World Cup edition with 14 wickets this season with an economy of 7.76 and a strike rate of 10.71. He overtook compatriot Shakib Al Hasan who had taken 11 scalps in the 2021 edition.

Afghanistan’s opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran also scripted a record of stitching the most 50-plus stands for Afghanistan in the T20 internationals.

The rain-affected match went down the wire as Afghanistan took regular wickets while Bangladesh were chasing a low target. Litton Das was playing a valiant knock from one end and he scored an unbeaten 54 runs but a lack of support from the other end denied Bangladesh a win. Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq picked four wickets each to dish out a clinical bowling effort. Following are the records which were inked in the fixture.

  • Records made in the fixture

Most wickets in a T20 WC edition

  1. 16 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2021)
  2. 16* - Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG, 2024)
  3. 15 - Ajantha Mendis (SL, 2012)
  4. 15 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2022)
  5. 15 - Arshdeep Singh (IND, 2024)

Most 4-wicket hauls in Men’s T20Is

  1. 9 - Rashid Khan (AFG)
  2. 8 - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
  3. 7 - Henry Ssenyondo (UGA)

Most wickets in a T20 WC edition for Bangladesh

  1. 14 - Rishad Hossain in 2024
  2. 11 - Shakib Al Hasan in 2021
  3. 11 - Tanzim Hasan Sakib in 2024
  4. 10 - Al-Amin Hossain in 2014
  5. 10 - Shakib Al Hasan in 2016

Most 50-plus stands for Afghanistan in T20Is (any wicket)

  1. 9 - Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  2. 9 - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  3. 9 - Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran
  4. 6 - Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Shahzad

Most catches as a fielder in Men’s T20Is

  1. 79 - David Miller
  2. 69- Mohammad Nabi
  3. 68 - Martin Guptill
  4. 65 - George Dockrell
  5. 65 - Rohit Sharma
  6. 65 - Tim Southee

Read More

  1. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh | 'Deserves Oscar' For Faking Injury, Netizens Troll Gulbadin Naib
  2. Afghanistan Orchestrating Australia’s Elimination; Poetic Justice To Maxwell Knocking Them Out Last Year
  3. Afghanistan Send Australia Packing With Eight-run Victory Over Bangladesh

Kingstown (St Vincent): Afghanistan scripted history on June 25 as they beat Bangladesh by eight runs and the result showed the exit door to Australia as Rashid Khan and Co. advanced into the semi-final of the tournament. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 43 runs for the team while Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq scalped four wickets each. Also, the thrilling encounter generated a lot of records and so it was a source of trivia for the cricket fans.

Fazalhaq Farooqi equalled Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s record of taking the most wickets (16) in a single T20 World Cup edition in 2021. The left-arm seamer took the wicket of Tanzid Hasan in the match and has now 16 wickets with an economy of 6.38 and a strike rate of 8.75.

Rashid Khan surpassed Shakib Al Hasan in taking the most four-wicket haul in the T20Is by doing it on nine occasions. The leg-spinner has now nine four-wicket hauls in the T20 internationals.

Rishad Hossain became the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in a single T20 World Cup edition with 14 wickets this season with an economy of 7.76 and a strike rate of 10.71. He overtook compatriot Shakib Al Hasan who had taken 11 scalps in the 2021 edition.

Afghanistan’s opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran also scripted a record of stitching the most 50-plus stands for Afghanistan in the T20 internationals.

The rain-affected match went down the wire as Afghanistan took regular wickets while Bangladesh were chasing a low target. Litton Das was playing a valiant knock from one end and he scored an unbeaten 54 runs but a lack of support from the other end denied Bangladesh a win. Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq picked four wickets each to dish out a clinical bowling effort. Following are the records which were inked in the fixture.

  • Records made in the fixture

Most wickets in a T20 WC edition

  1. 16 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2021)
  2. 16* - Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG, 2024)
  3. 15 - Ajantha Mendis (SL, 2012)
  4. 15 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2022)
  5. 15 - Arshdeep Singh (IND, 2024)

Most 4-wicket hauls in Men’s T20Is

  1. 9 - Rashid Khan (AFG)
  2. 8 - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
  3. 7 - Henry Ssenyondo (UGA)

Most wickets in a T20 WC edition for Bangladesh

  1. 14 - Rishad Hossain in 2024
  2. 11 - Shakib Al Hasan in 2021
  3. 11 - Tanzim Hasan Sakib in 2024
  4. 10 - Al-Amin Hossain in 2014
  5. 10 - Shakib Al Hasan in 2016

Most 50-plus stands for Afghanistan in T20Is (any wicket)

  1. 9 - Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  2. 9 - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  3. 9 - Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran
  4. 6 - Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Shahzad

Most catches as a fielder in Men’s T20Is

  1. 79 - David Miller
  2. 69- Mohammad Nabi
  3. 68 - Martin Guptill
  4. 65 - George Dockrell
  5. 65 - Rohit Sharma
  6. 65 - Tim Southee

Read More

  1. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh | 'Deserves Oscar' For Faking Injury, Netizens Troll Gulbadin Naib
  2. Afghanistan Orchestrating Australia’s Elimination; Poetic Justice To Maxwell Knocking Them Out Last Year
  3. Afghanistan Send Australia Packing With Eight-run Victory Over Bangladesh

TAGGED:

AFGHANISTAN VS BANGLADESHAFG VS BANGULBADIN NAIBT20 WORLD CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.