Afghanistan vs Bangladesh | Records Galore As Afghanistan Eliminates Australia With Thrilling Win

Kingstown (St Vincent): Afghanistan scripted history on June 25 as they beat Bangladesh by eight runs and the result showed the exit door to Australia as Rashid Khan and Co. advanced into the semi-final of the tournament. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 43 runs for the team while Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq scalped four wickets each. Also, the thrilling encounter generated a lot of records and so it was a source of trivia for the cricket fans.

Fazalhaq Farooqi equalled Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s record of taking the most wickets (16) in a single T20 World Cup edition in 2021. The left-arm seamer took the wicket of Tanzid Hasan in the match and has now 16 wickets with an economy of 6.38 and a strike rate of 8.75.

Rashid Khan surpassed Shakib Al Hasan in taking the most four-wicket haul in the T20Is by doing it on nine occasions. The leg-spinner has now nine four-wicket hauls in the T20 internationals.

Rishad Hossain became the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in a single T20 World Cup edition with 14 wickets this season with an economy of 7.76 and a strike rate of 10.71. He overtook compatriot Shakib Al Hasan who had taken 11 scalps in the 2021 edition.

Afghanistan’s opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran also scripted a record of stitching the most 50-plus stands for Afghanistan in the T20 internationals.

The rain-affected match went down the wire as Afghanistan took regular wickets while Bangladesh were chasing a low target. Litton Das was playing a valiant knock from one end and he scored an unbeaten 54 runs but a lack of support from the other end denied Bangladesh a win. Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq picked four wickets each to dish out a clinical bowling effort. Following are the records which were inked in the fixture.