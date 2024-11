ETV Bharat / sports

AFG vs BAN 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh First ODI Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan for the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, starting from Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Afghanistan are high on confidence after their recent ODI series win against South Africa, which marked their first-ever series ODI and series win against the Proteas. On the other hand, Bangladesh have struggled to find their mojo after their historic Test series win against Pakistan, having lost to India and South Africa in a two-match Test series.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced each other 16 times in One Day Internationals (ODIs), with Bangladesh leading with 10 wins compared to Afghanistan's six wins. The most recent clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan occurred during the 2023 ODI World Cup at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, where Bangladesh won by six wickets.

Know when and where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live-streaming