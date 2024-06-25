Afghanistan vs Bangladesh | 'Deserves Oscar' For Faking Injury, Netizens Troll Gulbadin Naib

Hyderabad: Afghanistan secured a win over Bangladesh and earned their place in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024. However, their win was marred with controversy as the Netizens bashed Gulbadin Naib for faking a hamstring injury.

The incident which garnered the attention of the social media user occurred right before the match was halted due to rain when Bangladesh were reeling at 81/7 and were two runs behind DLS score. It was raining and there was probability that the play might come to a halt.

Considering the possibility, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott sent a message in the middle that the players should slow down the proceedings so that DLS might come into play. Naib immediately obliged the coach and fell to the ground while catching his hamstring.

The move from the Afghanistan all-rounder upset skipper Rashid Khan and he was visibly irked by this occurrence. Not only him but Bangladesh batter Litton Das was also annoyed and he also mimicked Naib’s walk to the dressing room.