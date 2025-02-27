ETV Bharat / sports

AFG vs AUS Live Streaming: Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Streaming?

Lahore: Afghanistan are all set to square off against Australia in Match No. 10 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. The team is coming into the match on the back of an eight-run win against England. The team survived the elimination in the previous fixture with a triumph in a close contest. On the other hand, Australia started with a five-wicket win against England, but their match against South Africa was washed away due to rain.

Ibrahim Zadran shone with the bat in the last match for the Afghan side, playing a sensational knock of 177 runs from just 146 deliveries. Azamtullah Omarzai shined in the bowling department, taking a five-wicket haul and playing a match-winning role with wickets in the death overs.

Josh Inglis played a knock of unbeaten 120 runs for the Australian side in the match against England, helping them chase down a target of 352. Alex Carey and Matthew Short scored fifties to play a crucial role in the team’s victory.

Pitch Report

In the matches played so far in Lahore, the conditions have been batting-friendly. It has been tough for pacers to bowl on the surface, but spinners have managed to leave an impact despite getting minimal turn. The rain threat looms over the fixture, which might be eliminated from Afghanistan.

Head to head

Australia have played four ODIs against Afghanistan, winning every contest. The recent notable fixture between the two teams was the fixture in the 2023 ODI World Cu,p where Glenn Maxwell played a phenomenal knock of unbeaten 201 runs from 128 deliveries to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.