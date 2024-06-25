T20 World Cup 2024 | Afghanistan Send Australia Packing With 8-run Victory Over Bangladesh

Kingstown (St Vincent): When Bangladesh met Afghanistan on June 25, it was a lot of drama as the fate of the three teams was on line and then rain played a spoilsport every now and then. The spinners were getting turn from the surface, there was an uneven bounce on a few occasions and all these things culminated in a low-scoring thriller. Afghanistan emerged triumphant in the end by eight runs and eliminated Australia who had done the same with them in the 2023 ODI World Cup thanks to Glenn Maxwell's sensational knock.

Bangladesh’s chase of 116 went down the wire as they aimed to score runs at a quick rate but lost wickets while pursuing aggression in the first ten overs. Bangladesh were reduced to 80/7 after 11 overs and the momentum was shifting towards the Afghan side. However, rain halted the play for a few moments and the new target was 114 from 19 overs. Litton Das was playing a gritty knock from one end but wickets were falling at the other end.

Bangla Tigers had already lost the opportunity to enter the semis as they needed to hunt down the target in 12.1 overs. Now, they were playing to sign off the tournament with a win and knock out Afghanistan from the tournament before the semi-final.

Litton completed his fifty in 41 balls but the tail-enders were not able to assist him in completing a successful run chase. The innings was wrapped up on 105 as a result and the chasing side lost the game by eight runs.