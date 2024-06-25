ETV Bharat / sports

Afghanistan Orchestrating Australia’s Elimination; Poetic Justice To Maxwell Knocking Them Out Last Year

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Afghanistan have been making waves in recent years with their consistent performance in the ICC events. They were on the verge of entering the semis in the 2023 ODI World Cup but Glenn Maxwell stood in their way and knocked them out with a scintillating double hundred. Now, the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup has turned out to be the platform where Afghanistan replicated the same with a stellar bowling performance.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Team (AP Photos)

Hyderabad: It was November 7, 2023, and Australia were up against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup. Afghanistan were on the brink of entering the semi-final while a defeat might have put Australia’s chances to enter the top four in danger. Chasing a target of 292 runs in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium, Australia were reduced to 91/7 but a storm named Glenn Maxwell entered the ground.

Maxwell tore apart the quality spinners like Rashid Khan, Mujjeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad. With a knock of unbeaten 201, the Aussie all-rounder guided the team towards a victory and ensured a place in the semi-final of the tournament while dashing Afghan hopes.

Now, after a span of seven months and 18 days, Afghanistan have bounced back in the best manner possible. Not only they played a crucial role in eliminating Australia from the tournament but they also qualified for the semis thanks to a world-class bowling attack. Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq joined forces to tear apart the Bangladesh batting unit and also crush Australia's hopes of entering the final four of the marquee tournament.

Afghanistan showcased their potential in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 when they trounced New Zealand by 84 runs. The bowling attack stepped up to the task in the fixture and that win helped the Afghans enter into the Super 8 stages of the competition.

In the Super 8 Group 1, India and Australia were favourites to advance into the semi-final but before Afghanistan beat the latter. They first defeated Australia by 21 runs which brought India and these two teams in contention to enter the semi-final.

India also beat Australia and a win against Bangladesh was enough for Afghanistan to eliminate Australia from Super 8 only. Rain interrupted the game at frequent intervals but that didn’t deter Afghanistan from their aspirations of entering their first T20 World Cup semi-final stage. The team successfully defended the total of 115 with Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan taking four wickets each. The match turned out to be revenge for what Australia did with Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023, with the latter knocking the former this time around.

The results also received the attention of the netizens and many of them praised the thrilling encounter. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also praised Afghanistan saying they deserve respect for the valiant win.

Read More

  1. Afghanistan Send Australia Packing With Eight-run Victory Over Bangladesh
  2. Australia vs Afghanistan : Afghanistan Stun Australia By 21 Runs In Super Eight Clash
  3. Heartbreak in 2023, Vengeance in 2024: Afghanistan Stun Australia, Win by 21 Runs

Hyderabad: It was November 7, 2023, and Australia were up against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup. Afghanistan were on the brink of entering the semi-final while a defeat might have put Australia’s chances to enter the top four in danger. Chasing a target of 292 runs in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium, Australia were reduced to 91/7 but a storm named Glenn Maxwell entered the ground.

Maxwell tore apart the quality spinners like Rashid Khan, Mujjeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad. With a knock of unbeaten 201, the Aussie all-rounder guided the team towards a victory and ensured a place in the semi-final of the tournament while dashing Afghan hopes.

Now, after a span of seven months and 18 days, Afghanistan have bounced back in the best manner possible. Not only they played a crucial role in eliminating Australia from the tournament but they also qualified for the semis thanks to a world-class bowling attack. Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq joined forces to tear apart the Bangladesh batting unit and also crush Australia's hopes of entering the final four of the marquee tournament.

Afghanistan showcased their potential in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 when they trounced New Zealand by 84 runs. The bowling attack stepped up to the task in the fixture and that win helped the Afghans enter into the Super 8 stages of the competition.

In the Super 8 Group 1, India and Australia were favourites to advance into the semi-final but before Afghanistan beat the latter. They first defeated Australia by 21 runs which brought India and these two teams in contention to enter the semi-final.

India also beat Australia and a win against Bangladesh was enough for Afghanistan to eliminate Australia from Super 8 only. Rain interrupted the game at frequent intervals but that didn’t deter Afghanistan from their aspirations of entering their first T20 World Cup semi-final stage. The team successfully defended the total of 115 with Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan taking four wickets each. The match turned out to be revenge for what Australia did with Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023, with the latter knocking the former this time around.

The results also received the attention of the netizens and many of them praised the thrilling encounter. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also praised Afghanistan saying they deserve respect for the valiant win.

Read More

  1. Afghanistan Send Australia Packing With Eight-run Victory Over Bangladesh
  2. Australia vs Afghanistan : Afghanistan Stun Australia By 21 Runs In Super Eight Clash
  3. Heartbreak in 2023, Vengeance in 2024: Afghanistan Stun Australia, Win by 21 Runs

TAGGED:

AUSTRALIA VS AFGHANISTANODI WORLD CUPAFGHANISTAN VS BANGLADESHT20 WORLD CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.