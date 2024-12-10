Afghanistan Extends Jonathan Trott’s Tenure As Head Coach Till 2025

Hyderabad: Former England batter Jonathan Trott will keep serving the Afghanistan national team as head coach till 2025. Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) extended his stint due to his successful two-and-a-half years with the team. The ACB conveyed the update through an official release.

“The decision comes in after his successful 2.5-year tenure, during which he made significant contributions to the team’s progress and development.”

Under Trott’s coaching, Afghanistan has been impressive in the International Cricket Council (ICC) events. The team secured significant wins over England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands in the marquee tournament. The team also dished out impressive performances in the 2024 T20 World Cup scoring wins against the likes of Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand to enter their first-ever semi-final.

Trott resumed his stint as head coach of the team from July 2022 till January 2024. He received an extension of 18 months afterwards and the stint will be extended one more time with the latest update from ACB. Under his coaching, Afghanistan played 34 ODIs and won 14 while played 44 T20Is and won 20. Before starting his first job as head coach for England, Trott worked as a consultant for Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Afghanistan will be up against Zimbabwe in a multi-format series starting from December 11. Trott will be with the team for the ODIs but will be unavailable due to T20I and Test legs. In Trott’s absence, Hamid Hasan will take over the coaching role while Nawroz Mangal will serve as assistant coach.