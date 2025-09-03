Afghanistan Stun Pakistan By 18 Runs In Sharjah Ahead Of Asia Cup

Hyderabad: Afghanistan got a boost ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, beating Pakistan with an 18-run victory in a low-scoring affair in the fixture of the T20I tri-series at Sharjah on August 2. While Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran shone with the bat, the spinners stepped up to help the team secure a memorable win.

Afghanistan elected to bat after winning the toss but had a shaky start to their innings. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) was dismissed early in the innings by Saim Ayub, but Sediqullah (64) and Zadran (65) forged an alliance to stitch a 113-run partnership for the second wicket. The rest of the batting lineup struggled, but the team still posted 169/5 on the scoreboard. Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking four wickets while conceding 27 runs.

Chasing 170, Pakistan suffered blows at regular intervals. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi removed the openers Saim Ayub (0) and Shaibzada Farhan (18), reducing Pakistan to 29/2 in quick time. The spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad then took control of the proceedings to topple the Pakistan side. The impressive bowling from Rashid (2/30), Nabi (2/20) and Noor (2/20) restricted the Pakistani side to 151/9.

Haris Rauf offered some resistance in the lower order, playing a knock of unbeaten 34 runs from 16 deliveries, but his efforts weren’t good enough to help Pakistan win the match.

Afghanistan’s fourth win against Pakistan

Afghanistan have played nine T20I matches so far against Pakistan, winning four out of them while the latter emerged triumphant on five occasions.

Afghanistan has constantly shown in recent times that they are not a minnow anymore. They have beaten teams like New Zealand and Australia in the shortest format of the game. Notably, their win against Australia came recently in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Heading into the Asia Cup with quality spinners in their ranks and the surfaces in the UAE assisting the spin bowlers, Afghanistan are one of the strong contenders for the title.

Afghanistan to start Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong

The Afghan side will play its first match of the Asia Cup against Hong Kong on September 9. They will play against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 16 and 18, respectively. Four teams will advance to the Super 4 from the group stage, and the final will be played between the two teams.