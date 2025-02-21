AFG vs SA: Ryan Rickelton Becomes 1st South African Wicketkeeper-Batter To Score Century In Champions Trophy

Karachi: South African batter Ryan Rickelton scripted history as he became the first South African wicketkeeper-batter to score a century in the ICC Champions Trophy history. Rickelton achieved the historic milestone during the clash between Afghanistan and South Africa at Karachi's National Stadium here on Friday, February 21.

This was Rickelton's maiden ODI century. The southpaw displayed an exceptional blend of aggression and defence, proving his worth as an opener. He ended up scoring 103 runs off 106 balls with the help of 7 fours and a six, striking at 97.17.

Continuing his exceptional form from the SA20, Rickelton completed his century in just 101 balls. He has been in outstanding form in 2025 amassing 336 runs in eight innings of SA20 at a staggering average of 48.00, striking at 178.72 including three fifties. Before SA20, he had scored his maiden double-century (259 runs) in Test cricket against Pakistan.

The 28-year-old built a crucial 129-run partnership with captain Temba Bavuma (58 off 76 balls) for the second wicket. His previous best ODI score was 91 against Ireland in October 2024.

Rickelton found a place in the lineup after Heinrich Klassen was ruled out of the game against Afghanistan due to an Elbow injury. However, skipper Bavuma confirmed that it was majorly a precautionary step to not play him in Friday's game.

A flawless maiden hundred from opener Ryan Rickelton and half-centuries from three other batters including Bavuma (58 off 76 balls), Aiden Markram (50 not out off 34 balls) and Rassie Van der Dussen (52 off 46 balls) powered South Africa to a big total of 315 for 6.