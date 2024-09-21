Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan Guide Afghanistan To Maiden ODI Series Win Against South Africa

Sharjah (UAE): Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan added another chapter to their cricketing journey as they registered their maiden ODI series win against South Africa in another historic achievement on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Shahidi and Co. outplayed the young South African side by a massive margin of 177 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. Notably, the Afghan side defeated the Aiden Markram-led side by six wickets in the first ODI, claiming a three-match series with a game remaining.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan celebrated his 26th birthday in the grandest way possible as the Afghans took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Rashid produced a dream spell on his birthday as he stunned the Proteas with staggering figures 9-1-19-5. Rashid also became the first bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul on birthday.

Coming to the match front, in reply to the 312, South Africa had to bring their A-game to complete the record chase. The highest successful run-chase in Sharjah was 285 by West Indies which was set way back in 1993. But the visitors failed to soak the pressure and crashed out for 134 in 34.2 overs.

After opting to bat first, Afghanistan racked up a massive score of 311 for four with the help of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's seventh century, the most for Afghanistan. Gurbaz broke wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad’s (6) record for most centuries by an Afghan batter. Gurbaz was dismissed on 105 runs that included 10 fours and three sixes.

One-down Rahmat Shah lent Gurbaz support with a 50-run knock. Afghanistan needed an explosive innings to cross the elusive 300-run mark and All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai showed a similar intent, finishing on all cylinders. He smashed five fours and six sixes on his way to a blazing 86 off 50 balls.

Experienced pacer Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter and Aiden Markram accounted for a scalp apiece. Left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin could not take a wicket, but was the most economical bowler, giving away only 39 runs in his 10 overs.

In the chase, Proteas got off to a steady start in their run-chase after skipper Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi built a partnership of 73 runs for the opening wicket off 14 overs. But once the wicket started to fall, there was no stopping as the entire South African batting lineup fell like a house of cards.

Omarzai dismissed Bavuma for 38 on the final delivery of the 14th over, the Proteas innings completely fell apart. South Africa lost 10 wickets for 61 runs in the space of 20.1 overs. Apart from Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote was outstanding with figures of 6.2-0-26-4.