AFG vs BAN 1st ODI: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Becomes First Stadium To Host 300 International Matches

Hyderabad: The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates has become the first stadium to host 300 international matches, the most, during Afghanistan vs Bangladesh first ODI on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has hosted nine Tests, 253 ODIs and 38 T20Is games since it was opened for the international matches in 1982. It was originally constructed in the early 1980s and has been much improved over the years.

The international hosted by this stadium was played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI clash in 1984 while the first Test match at the stadium was played between Pakistan and the West Indies in 2002. The first T20I match at the stadium was played between Afghanistan and Scotland in 2013.

The ground has the crowd capacity of 16,000 people while the two ends are -- Pavilion End, Sharjah Club End.

Other venues that have hosted a large number of international matches include: