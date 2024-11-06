ETV Bharat / sports

AFG vs BAN 1st ODI: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Becomes First Stadium To Host 300 International Matches

AFG vs BAN 1st ODI: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Becomes First Stadium To Host 300 International Matches (AFP)
Hyderabad: The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates has become the first stadium to host 300 international matches, the most, during Afghanistan vs Bangladesh first ODI on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has hosted nine Tests, 253 ODIs and 38 T20Is games since it was opened for the international matches in 1982. It was originally constructed in the early 1980s and has been much improved over the years.

The international hosted by this stadium was played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI clash in 1984 while the first Test match at the stadium was played between Pakistan and the West Indies in 2002. The first T20I match at the stadium was played between Afghanistan and Scotland in 2013.

The ground has the crowd capacity of 16,000 people while the two ends are -- Pavilion End, Sharjah Club End.

Other venues that have hosted a large number of international matches include:

Sydney Cricket Ground

The Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG) in Australia has hosted 291 international matches, including 112 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 38 T20Is.

Melbourne Cricket Ground

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia has hosted 287 international matches, including 116 Tests, 152 ODIs, and 19 T20Is.

Harare Sports Club

The Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe has hosted 267 international matches, including 39 Tests, 182 ODIs, and 46 T20Is.

Lord's Cricket Ground

The Lord's Cricket Ground, renowned as Home of Cricket, has hosted 221 international matches, including 147 Tests, 70 ODIs, and 10 T20Is.

