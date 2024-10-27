ETV Bharat / sports

Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifiers: Nigeria Secures 3-0 Victory Against Libya Even Without Taking The Field After Airport Drama

The Nigerian players and officials were confined in an airport for more than 16 hours at a destination 250 kms away from the intended location

AFCON Qualifiers
Nigeria's players pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers group C football match (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bayda (Libya): The Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded Nigeria a 3-0 victory and three vital points for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier fixture earlier this month. Nigeria refused to play the match after being stuck in a remote airport in Libya for more than 16 hours.

The disciplinary committee of CAF took the decision and the addition of three more points to their tally has put Nigeria on the brink of qualifying for the tournament. The Nigerian side refused to play the scheduled match against Libya on October 15, citing the mistreatment on arrival in the country as the reason.

The chartered flight taking Nigerian players landed in Bayda instead of Benghazi which was the intended destination. They were kept in a locked airport in Bayda for more than 16 hours and the whole unit had no access to food or to the water and had no contact with the Libyan officials according to the Nigerian team. Thus, they decided to fly back home rather than play the fixture.

The Libya Football Federation stated that the incident was not deliberate and also mentioned their player faced travel issues while playing in Nigeria four days earlier.

CAF Found that Libya had violated the competition rules which state that visiting teams must be properly received by the host association. Libya was penalised with a fine of $50,000 and they will now have to pay it within 60 days.

Nigeria are now at the top of Group D with 10 points and two games remaining while Libya is in the last place with a single point from four matches. The top two teams from the group will qualify for the tournament.

Bayda (Libya): The Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded Nigeria a 3-0 victory and three vital points for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier fixture earlier this month. Nigeria refused to play the match after being stuck in a remote airport in Libya for more than 16 hours.

The disciplinary committee of CAF took the decision and the addition of three more points to their tally has put Nigeria on the brink of qualifying for the tournament. The Nigerian side refused to play the scheduled match against Libya on October 15, citing the mistreatment on arrival in the country as the reason.

The chartered flight taking Nigerian players landed in Bayda instead of Benghazi which was the intended destination. They were kept in a locked airport in Bayda for more than 16 hours and the whole unit had no access to food or to the water and had no contact with the Libyan officials according to the Nigerian team. Thus, they decided to fly back home rather than play the fixture.

The Libya Football Federation stated that the incident was not deliberate and also mentioned their player faced travel issues while playing in Nigeria four days earlier.

CAF Found that Libya had violated the competition rules which state that visiting teams must be properly received by the host association. Libya was penalised with a fine of $50,000 and they will now have to pay it within 60 days.

Nigeria are now at the top of Group D with 10 points and two games remaining while Libya is in the last place with a single point from four matches. The top two teams from the group will qualify for the tournament.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIGERIAN FOOTBALL TEAMLIBYA FOOTBALL TEAMAFCON QUALIFIERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.