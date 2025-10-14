ETV Bharat / sports

AFC Asia Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Where To Watch India vs Singapore Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The Indian football team will lock horns against Singapore in a do-or-die clash at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Tuesday, October 14. The match between the two teams will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

The side coached by Khalid Jamil is currently placed at third position in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round. Only the Group winner will qualify for the Asian Cup, and Hong Kong is at the top of the points table with seven points from three matches, while Singapore is in second place. India have accumulated just two points in the tournament so far.

Bangladesh will play against Hong Kong on Tuesday, and the equation for India will be decided from the result. If Hong Kong wins, India have to win their match against Singapore, otherwise it will be game over for them. The Indian team played out a 1-1 draw against Singapore in the fixture played five days ago, away from home.

India vs Singapore live streaming details

When is the AFC Asia Cup 2027 qualifier match between India and Singapore?

The AFC Asia Cup 2027 qualifier contest between India and Singapore will be played on October 14.