MS Dhoni Does Not Need To Play For CSK In IPL 2026: Adam Gilchrist

Hyderabad: Legendary wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist wants MS Dhoni to draw the curtains on his illustrious career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the conclusion of the ongoing season.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Gilchrist has advised MS Dhoni to retire after the IPL 2025. The 43-year-old Dhoni is took over the leadership Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again after injured regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who fractured his forearm at the start of the season, ruled out of the tournament. All believed that MS Dhoni taking over the captaincy would change CSK's future in the tournament after they won only one game in first six, but it has been the same story under skipper who led the franchise to five titles.

Earlier, Dhoni faced a lot criticism for batting at number 9, sending retired bowling all-rounder like Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of him when the needed 70 runs off last three overs. He along with other batters haven't showed any kind of intent of scoring runs in the ongoing season. This is evident with the numbers as well. CSK have the poorest strike rate in all phases of the game, powerplay, middle overs and death.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also admitted after the match against SRH that the side got things wrong at the IPL mega-auction in 2024.

The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, and Ravichandran Ashwin have not played at the pace that the game is supposed to be played and are currently sitting outside of the playing XI or have not been able to perform at their best despite being given consistent chances.

Team's Batting Strike Rate In Powerplay Overs (1-6) Team Innings Strike Rate Highest Score 6s CSK 9 125.93 62 5 SRH 9 139.51 94 12 DC 10 145 73 18 RCB 10 145.83 80 22 GT 9 145.99 67 17 LSG 10 150.83 77 28 KKR 10 151.82 90 33 MI 10 151.94 66 32 PBKS 9 164.51 89 27 RR 10 173.33 87 44

Team's Batting Strike Rate In Middle Overs (7-15) Team Innings Strike Rate Highest Score 6s CSK 9 117.22 94 25 KKR 9 125.2 95 24 RCB 10 139.63 101 37 RR 10 141.74 125 39 PBKS 9 143.77 111 47 SRH 9 144.07 135 38 MI 10 149.22 116 41 LSG 10 149.33 119 50 DC 10 150.17 114 44 GT 9 159.26 121 33

Team's Batting Strike Rate In Death Overs (17-20) Team Innings Strike Rate Highest Score 6s CSK 9 156.04 49 19 LSG 10 158.88 60 20 RR 9 160.38 69 22 KKR 7 170.77 66 11 MI 7 174.52 53 15 DC 9 175.56 58 18 SRH 9 176.02 67 17 PBKS 7 177.4 77 15 RCB 9 187.73 52 23 GT 9 191.06 54 26

Gilchrist, speaking ahead of CSK's match against Punjab Kings, said that Dhoni was an icon of IPL and world cricket and had nothing left to prove to anyone.

"MS Dhoni has nothing to prove to anyone in the game. Well, he will know what to do but, for the future, perhaps he does not need to be there next year. I love you MS, you are a champion and an icon," Adam Gilchrist said ahead of the CSK vs PBKS match.

CSK are tottering at the bottom of the points table, managing to win on only two 2 occasions out of their 9 matches. Their collective batting woes and lack of depth have ruined their ongoing season. CSK have already brought in two replacement players this season - Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis. The 17-year-old Mhatre impressed in both matches that he played against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Dewald Brevis played a superb knock against SRH - on his debut for the side.