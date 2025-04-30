ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni Does Not Need To Play For CSK In IPL 2026: Adam Gilchrist

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has said that MS Dhoni should retire from the Indian Premier League next season.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has said that MS Dhoni should retire from the Indian Premier League next season.
MS Dhoni Does Not Need To Play For CSK In IPL 2026: Adam Gilchrist
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 12:49 PM IST

Hyderabad: Legendary wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist wants MS Dhoni to draw the curtains on his illustrious career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the conclusion of the ongoing season.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Gilchrist has advised MS Dhoni to retire after the IPL 2025. The 43-year-old Dhoni is took over the leadership Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again after injured regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who fractured his forearm at the start of the season, ruled out of the tournament. All believed that MS Dhoni taking over the captaincy would change CSK's future in the tournament after they won only one game in first six, but it has been the same story under skipper who led the franchise to five titles.

Earlier, Dhoni faced a lot criticism for batting at number 9, sending retired bowling all-rounder like Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of him when the needed 70 runs off last three overs. He along with other batters haven't showed any kind of intent of scoring runs in the ongoing season. This is evident with the numbers as well. CSK have the poorest strike rate in all phases of the game, powerplay, middle overs and death.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also admitted after the match against SRH that the side got things wrong at the IPL mega-auction in 2024.

The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, and Ravichandran Ashwin have not played at the pace that the game is supposed to be played and are currently sitting outside of the playing XI or have not been able to perform at their best despite being given consistent chances.

Team's Batting Strike Rate In Powerplay Overs (1-6)
TeamInningsStrike RateHighest Score6s
CSK9125.93625
SRH9139.519412
DC101457318
RCB10145.838022
GT9145.996717
LSG10150.837728
KKR10151.829033
MI10151.946632
PBKS9164.518927
RR10173.338744
Team's Batting Strike Rate In Middle Overs (7-15)
TeamInningsStrike RateHighest Score6s
CSK9117.229425
KKR9125.29524
RCB10139.6310137
RR10141.7412539
PBKS9143.7711147
SRH9144.0713538
MI10149.2211641
LSG10149.3311950
DC10150.1711444
GT9159.2612133
Team's Batting Strike Rate In Death Overs (17-20)
TeamInningsStrike RateHighest Score6s
CSK9156.044919
LSG10158.886020
RR9160.386922
KKR7170.776611
MI7174.525315
DC9175.565818
SRH9176.026717
PBKS7177.47715
RCB9187.735223
GT9191.065426

Gilchrist, speaking ahead of CSK's match against Punjab Kings, said that Dhoni was an icon of IPL and world cricket and had nothing left to prove to anyone.

"MS Dhoni has nothing to prove to anyone in the game. Well, he will know what to do but, for the future, perhaps he does not need to be there next year. I love you MS, you are a champion and an icon," Adam Gilchrist said ahead of the CSK vs PBKS match.

CSK are tottering at the bottom of the points table, managing to win on only two 2 occasions out of their 9 matches. Their collective batting woes and lack of depth have ruined their ongoing season. CSK have already brought in two replacement players this season - Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis. The 17-year-old Mhatre impressed in both matches that he played against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Dewald Brevis played a superb knock against SRH - on his debut for the side.

