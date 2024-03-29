Ad-Hoc Committee Formed For Rajasthan Cricket Association

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

Ad-Hoc committee formed for Rajasthan Cricket Association

The executive committee of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has been dissolved. An ad-hoc committee has been formed. MLA Jaideep Bihani has been made the coordinator of the ad-hoc committee.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The executive committee of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) was dissolved on Thursday night and an ad-hoc committee was formed, which will look after the day-to-day affairs of the state cricket association. MLA Jaideep Bihani has been made the convener of the ad-hoc committee.

Apart from this, current RCA acting president Dhananjay Singh, Pawan Goyal, Ratan Singh, Harishchandra Singh and Dharamveer Singh have been made members of the committee. The Registrar Co-operative has issued orders regarding this.

The ad-hoc committee will run the RCA until a new executive is formed. After the change of power in Rajasthan, unrest started in the RCA too. After which, the then RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot had to resign. After this Dhananjay Singh was made the acting President.

RCA elections are scheduled to be held on April 8, but now after the formation of the ad-hoc committee, doubt has arisen on the elections too. Now, the ad-hoc committee will conduct RCA elections after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"A proposal to postpone the RCA elections has already been sent to the Election Commission. The ad-hoc committee would conduct fresh elections on all the posts of RCA after the Lok Sabha elections," a source in the RCA said.

RCA, founded in 1931 in Ajmer, was earlier known as Rajputana Cricket Association. The headquarters of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is in Jaipur. RCA administers the game of cricket in Rajasthan.

