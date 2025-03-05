Table Tennis Legend Achanta Sharath Kamal Announces Retirement

Chennai: India table tennis great Achanta Sharath Kamal has confirmed his retirement from professional table tennis, saying that the upcoming WTT Contender Chennai will be his last tournament, capping off an illustrious career spanning over two decades.

He took to his X handle and posted a long note as an image. He captioned the post, "The WTT Star Contender in Chennai later this month will be my final professional event, after which I will continue to serve the sport off the table. As they say, life comes full circle!"

"I have Commonwealth Games medals and Asian Games medals. An Olympic medal is something I don't have in my cupboard. I hope I can live that dream through the younger talent coming," said the world number 42, who is still the highest ranked Indian in the ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) standings.

Competing amongst a roster of global stars, the WTT Star Contender Chennai will serve as a fitting farewell for Sharath, who has redefined India’s stature within the sport and inspired countless others. The Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee will be one of four players in the men’s singles leading India’s charge. Sharath will also partner with Snehit Suravajjula in the men’s doubles, starting in the qualifying round.

"For over two decades, I have lived my dream representing my country, feeling the weight of the flag on my chest and giving my all on the table. It all started in Chennai in a small hall, with nothing but a racquet and a dream. I never imagined this journey would take me to places I had only dreamt of. This is it, this is the last time I’ll be stepping onto the court as a competitor: WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 will be my final tournament as a professional player,” Sharath said in a video message.

Sharath’s journey has been decorated with 13 Commonwealth Games medals, among them seven golds, and bronze medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships. No Indian table tennis player has graced the Olympics more times than Sharath (5), culminating in the honour of being India’s male flag-bearer at Paris 2024. A 10-time national champion, he was the first Indian to win an ITTF Pro Tour title, breaking barriers for Indian TT, and will now look to do the same on home soil at the WTT Star Contender Chennai.

"I couldn’t have done this all alone; to my coaches, my family, and most importantly, to you, the fans who believed in me even when I doubted myself. Thank you for every cheer, every chant, and every message of your support. You have made this journey unforgettable. This is not the end; the game has always been a part of me, and I will always be a part of the game," Sharath added.

Sharath’s final career act unfolds in Chennai, completing his journey. His legacy persists through Tamil Nadu’s grassroots programs and growing sports infrastructure, as noted by Atulya Misra IAS, who praised the state’s rich table tennis heritage and the importance of WTT Star Contender Chennai, attracting top players from nearly 20 countries.

"Tamil Nadu is doing very well in table tennis; there are 3000 competitive table tennis players in the state, one of the largest numbers anywhere in the country. At the WTT Star Contender, we’ll have some of the best players from all over the world. The best players from India will be here. It will be a huge spectacle,” he said. “Our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are interested in building a very strong sports infrastructure here. We are also planning to put up a Centre of Excellence for table tennis with the help of Sharath."

Sharath’s final act as a professional will begin on March 25, as Chennai debuts as a WTT Star Contender destination, giving fans a final chance to witness the legend in action before he bids farewell to the sport.

Sharath also participated in five Olympics editions but has failed to make his mark there. The last year's Paris Olympics 2024 was his fifth and final Olympics. Sharath was India's flag bearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony, alongside badminton star PV Sindhu. This marked him as India's first table tennis player to get the honour. Unfortunately, his run in men's singles ended prematurely after an opening round loss.

He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2004 and is the first Indian TT player to secure the ITTF Pro Tour title when he won the Egypt Open, beating Hong Kong’s Li Ching in the 2010 final. Notably, Sharath Kamal was also awarded India’s highest sporting honour - the Khel Ratna - in 2022.