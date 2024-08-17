ETV Bharat / sports

Ace Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Returns To Grand Welcome After Paris Heartbreak

By PTI

Published : Aug 17, 2024

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

Vinesh Phogat arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning following the heartbreak in Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final.

New Delhi: Champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Saturday following the heartbreak in Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final.

There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 grams overweight on the day of her bout earlier this month, landed in the national capital. Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday.

London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, who was the chief de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris, called her a champion, posting a photo with Phogat at the Paris airport. Both of them were on the same flight to Delhi.

"She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn't need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams.. @vineshphogat you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," Narang posted on X.

"Vinesh is returning to the country. People have come here at the (Delhi) airport to welcome her. People are also waiting to welcome her at our village. People are exciting to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said. She will also be given a grand welcome at her native village in Balali in Haryana.

VINESH PHOGAT RETURNS

