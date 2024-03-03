'Absolutely Not under Threat...', Says Skipper Pat Cummins on Labuschagne's Poor Form

Wellington: Following his side's 172-run win over New Zealand, Australian skipper Pat Cummins said that batter Marnus Labuschagne's position in the playing eleven is not under threat despite a recent run of low scores.

Australia's spin wizard Nathan Lyon dashed New Zealand's hopes early in the fourth day by taking ten wickets in the match, helping visitors claim a 172-run victory in the first Test at the Basin Reserve. The Aussies are 1-0 in the two-match series.

Labuschagne's run of poor scores continued as he scored one and two runs in both innings respectively. He started the year with two fifties against Pakistan in the Sydney Test, but since then has struggled to score runs. In four Tests this year, he has scored 144 runs at an average of 24.00, with the best of 62*.

Even the last year was tough for Marnus in the longer format, scoring 803 runs in 13 Tests and 25 innings at an average of 34.91, with a century and four half-centuries. His best score is 111. Since his last Test century in July last year against England, Labuschagne has scored just 251 runs in seven Tests at a poor average of 20.91, with three half-centuries in 14 innings. His best score is 63.

Speaking at the press conference after the match, Cummins said that Marnus himself would admit that he would like to score more and his lack of runs does not come down to lack of practice time.

"Absolutely not, (on Marnus's position being under threat). He would be the first to admit he would like to score some more runs, and it is not through a lack of trying in the nets. Particularly in the second innings, it was just one of those down leg. We are very clear that these six guys are the best six batters in Australia. Although at times it might not have clicked all at once, the story of our team has been someone's been able to stand up when they need to. Everyone's going well," Cummins said.

Skipper Cummins also lauded veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who took a ten-wicket haul in the game including a six-wicket haul in the second innings, calling his bowling a "captain's dream".

"It is the captain's dream. There is a real sense of calm out there when you know you have got someone that good on a wicket that is giving him a little bit of help. It is fun really. You can get creative with some of the field placements, knowing he is going to land it exactly where you want it to be. I thought he was brilliant over the last couple of days, bouncing through a few different plans, but it just always felt like he was in control," Cummins said.

He also said that he would love to see Lyon to continue playing the longer format till 2027 and revealed that he told the spinner that on the day he retires, he will give up his captaincy as well.