IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Scores Second Fastest T20I Hundred By An Indian Batter; Breaks Samson's Record

Abhishek Sharma broke Sanju Samson's record to score the second-fastest T20I century for India.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I
File Photo: Abhishek Sharma (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 7:56 PM IST

Updated : Feb 2, 2025, 8:02 PM IST

Mumbai: Abhishek Sharma scripted history in the fifth T20I against England with a blistering knock. The left-handed batter raced to his century in just 37 deliveries scoring the second-fastest century an Indian batter in T20Is.

After winning the toss, England opted to bowl first and invited the hosts to bat first. While opening the innings, Abhishek started going gung-ho right from the start while Sanju Samson departed after scoring 16 from seven deliveries.

The record to score the fastest hundred for India in T20Is belongs to Rohit Sharma who reached his hundred in just 35 deliveries against Sri Lanka in a T20I played in 2017. Earlier, Sanju Samson had scored the second-fastest T20I ton for India by reaching the landmark in 40 deliveries.

Notably, Abhishek completed his half-century in just 17 deliveries which is the fastest half-century by an Indian batter at home. Also, he scored the second-fastest fifty by an Indian batter in T20Is after Yuvraj Singh who had scored his fifty in just 12 deliveries.

