Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Rizwan And Kohli With An Impressive Run In the Asia Cup

Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma inked multiple records during his half-century against Sri Lanka in the last Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025. The left-handed batter amassed 61 runs from 31 balls with a strike rate of 196.77 in the match played at the Dubai International Stadium. His knock included eight boundaries and two sixes.

The Indian opener scored his third successive half-century in the tournament as he played knocks of 74 and 75 against Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively. The 25-year-old amassed a tally of 309 runs from six innings with an average of 51.40 and a strike-rate of 204.6.

Abhishek breaks Rizwan’s record

Abhishek surpassed Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan in the list of batters with the most runs in a single edition of the Asia Cup in the T20 format, and is at the top. He shattered the record set by Rizwan, which was set in the 2022 edition, where his team lost to Sri Lanka in the final.