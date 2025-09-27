ETV Bharat / sports

Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Rizwan And Kohli With An Impressive Run In the Asia Cup

India opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name in the record books, overtaking Mohammad Rizwan and Virat Kohli.

Abhishek Sharma T20 Asia Cup
File Photo: Abhishek Sharma (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 27, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST

Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma inked multiple records during his half-century against Sri Lanka in the last Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025. The left-handed batter amassed 61 runs from 31 balls with a strike rate of 196.77 in the match played at the Dubai International Stadium. His knock included eight boundaries and two sixes.

The Indian opener scored his third successive half-century in the tournament as he played knocks of 74 and 75 against Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively. The 25-year-old amassed a tally of 309 runs from six innings with an average of 51.40 and a strike-rate of 204.6.

Abhishek breaks Rizwan’s record

Abhishek surpassed Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan in the list of batters with the most runs in a single edition of the Asia Cup in the T20 format, and is at the top. He shattered the record set by Rizwan, which was set in the 2022 edition, where his team lost to Sri Lanka in the final.

Most runs in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup

Abhishek is the eighth player to amass more than 300 runs in a T20I tournament or series from a full-member nation. Also, he needs just 11 runs to shatter Kohli’s record of most runs in a single multi-National T20 tournament.

Also, Abhishek has hit the most boundaries in a single T20I series or tournament. He has smashed 50 boundaries, including 31 fours and 19 sixes. Tilakartne Dilshan was at the top earlier, smashing 46 fours and three sixes in the T20 World Cup 2009, where Sri Lanka ended as runner-up.

India will play against Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup for the first time in the tournament's history, and the Indian team will hope on Abhishek to continue with consistency. India have been unbeaten in the tournament while Pakistan have been beaten only by India in the competition.

