ETV Bharat / sports

Abhishek Sharma Creates History; Surpasses Virat Kohli And Suryakumar Yadav In Record Books

Hyderabad: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma was in red-hot form in the Asia Cup 2025 and signed off the tournament as India’s highest run-getter. He scored 314 runs from seven matches with a strike rate of 200, including three half-centuries. India were unbeaten in their winning campaign in the tournament.

Ever since making his debut against Zimbabwe in July 2024, he has become one of the mainstays in the T20I side. The No.1 batter in the rankings has amassed 849 runs in 24 matches, laced with two centuries and five fifties.

Abhishek scripted history by reaching the highest rating points in the ICC T20I rankings. The 25-year-old achieved the best-ever rating points (931), overtaking Dawid Malan of England, who achieved 919 rating points in 2020.