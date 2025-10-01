Abhishek Sharma Creates History; Surpasses Virat Kohli And Suryakumar Yadav In Record Books
Abhishek Sharma inked history by achieving the highest ICC rating points, overtaking Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 4:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma was in red-hot form in the Asia Cup 2025 and signed off the tournament as India’s highest run-getter. He scored 314 runs from seven matches with a strike rate of 200, including three half-centuries. India were unbeaten in their winning campaign in the tournament.
Ever since making his debut against Zimbabwe in July 2024, he has become one of the mainstays in the T20I side. The No.1 batter in the rankings has amassed 849 runs in 24 matches, laced with two centuries and five fifties.
Abhishek scripted history by reaching the highest rating points in the ICC T20I rankings. The 25-year-old achieved the best-ever rating points (931), overtaking Dawid Malan of England, who achieved 919 rating points in 2020.
With his prolific performance in the Asia Cup, it looks like Abhishek has cemented his place in the national side in the shortest format of the sport. According to the reports, the Indian opener is likely to be picked in the ODI side for the series against Australia from October 19. In List A cricket, Abhishek has racked up 2014 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 99.31. He has also taken 38 wickets with his left-arm spin.
Tilak Verma has earned 28 rating points after an unbeaten 49 against Sri Lanka and 69 against Pakistan, but continues to occupy the third position. Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has moved into the top five, while Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan (up 11 places to 13th), the Indian cricket team’s Sanju Samson (up eight places to 31st) and Bangladesh’s Saif Hassan (up 45 places to 36th) have also moved up a few places in the rankings.
Pakistan’s Saim Ayub has moved up four positions to make it to the top of the rankings of all-rounders, overtaking Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, Deependra Airee of Nepal, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan and Hardik Pandya of India.