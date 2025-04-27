Abhishek Pal Sets New Record In Indian Elite Men's Category; Sanjivani Jadhav Triumphs Again In Women's Race

Bengaluru: The 17th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru concluded successfully on Sunday, with Ugandan athletes dominating both the international men's and women's elite categories. Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei and compatriot Sarah Chelangat clinched top honours in a highly competitive field.

In the men's elite race, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, lived up to expectations by winning his maiden TCS World 10K title. Cheptegei completed the course in 27 minutes and 53 seconds, narrowly edging out his competitors in a thrilling finish.

Sanjivani Jadhav (ETV Bharat)

Eritrea’s Simon Tesfay Giorgis Ammanuel secured the runner-up position with a time of 27:55, followed by Kenya’s Vincent Langat, who clocked 28:02 to finish third.

Abhishek Pal Sets New Record In Indian Elite Men's Category (ETV Bharat)

"This victory is special because it’s my first time running this event, and the support from the Bengaluru crowd was incredible," Cheptegei said after the race.

In the women's elite category, Uganda celebrated another victory as Sarah Chelangat crossed the finish line in 31 minutes and 7 seconds to claim the title. Kenya’s Cynthia Chepngeno followed in second place with a time of 32:04, while Ethiopia’s Guteni Shone finished third, clocking 32:06.

Speaking to reporters, Chelangat expressed her joy: "Winning here in Bengaluru is a proud moment. The course was fast, and the atmosphere was fantastic."

Abhishek Pal (ETV Bharat)

In the Indian elite men's category, Abhishek Pal made a stunning comeback, reclaiming the title he last won in 2022. Pal finished the race in 29 minutes and 12 seconds, setting a new course record and breaking the previous mark of 29:32 set by Kiran Matre in the last edition.

"I am thrilled to win again and set a new record," said Pal. "This victory is even sweeter because it comes after two years."

Sawan Barwal finished second with a time of 29:45, while defending champion Kiran Matre had to settle for third place, finishing in 30:01.

In the Indian elite women’s division, Sanjivani Jadhav continued her impressive form, winning her second consecutive title. Jadhav crossed the finish line in 34 minutes and 16 seconds, following her victory last year where she clocked 34:02.

Bharti Nain finished second at 35:36, while last year’s runner-up Poonam Sonune took third place with a time of 35:57.

"It feels amazing to defend my title," Jadhav said. "I’m grateful for the hard work and the unwavering support of my team."

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru once again reinforced its status as one of India's premier road running events, attracting top international and national talent. With records being broken and thrilling finishes across categories, the 17th edition showcased the spirit of competition and athletic excellence that has come to define the event.