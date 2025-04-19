After Getting Sacked As India Coach, Abhishek Nayar Returns To KKR

Kolkata: Abhishek Nayar has rejoined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after he was sacked from India's Assistant Coach job by BCCI on Saturday, April 19. Nayar had worked for KKR last year in Gautam Gambhir's coaching setup and was their main man behind the scenes, taking care of grooming players in the academy. He was credited highly for finding a talent like Angkrish Raghuwanshi.

Despite India's emphatic Champions Trophy triumph, Abhishek Nayar was sacked as the Indian cricket team's assistant coach just eight months later. The BCCI has reportedly cited the reason behind his ouster could be Test debacles against New Zealand and Australia. This marked the first time the BCCI terminated a contract of a support staff handpicked by the head coach.

Apart from him, fielding coach T Dilip and conditioning coach Soham Desai were also removed from the setup. The move came after India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy and New Zealand Test series debacle review meeting among the BCCI officials. Since the Gautam Gambhir-led support staff took charge -- tour of Sri Lanka, Nayar has been seen as the link between the coach and the players.

Recently, Varun Chakaravarthy had credited Nayar for his comeback to the Indian team. KL Rahul's name is a recent addition to this list, who attributed his upturn in form to the 41-year-old former India all-rounder. Notably, previously, the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Venkatesh Iyer have also explicitly said that Nayar has helped them a lot in their success in the white-ball format.