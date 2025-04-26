Abhishek Nayar, Paras Mhambrey Join T20 Mumbai League 2025 As Mentors

Mumbai: Former India players and noted coaches Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey will join the T20 Mumbai League 2025 as mentors.
"Celebrated former cricketers Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey have been appointed mentors for the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and ARCS Andheri, respectively. Their wealth of experience is expected to play a crucial role in guiding young talents throughout the season," the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said in a media statement today.
Mhambrey was the bowling coach of the Indian team and is currently a part of the Mumbai Indians as a support staff. Nayar was also part of the Indian team's support staff and is currently with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The third season of the T20 Mumbai League is scheduled to take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai from May 26 to June 8, featuring eight teams.
The coaching line-up features some of Mumbai's most seasoned names, with Omkar Salvi (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), Rajesh Pawar (ARCS Andheri), Atul Ranade (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Amit Dani (Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals), Prashant Shetty (Eagle Thane Strikers), Pravin Tambe (North Mumbai Panthers) and Vinod Raghvan (Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs) named as head coaches of the respective franchises.
The head coach of Namo Bandra Blasters will be announced later.
MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, "As the MCA, we are committed to promoting and empowering our local coaches and support staff, ensuring they receive greater opportunities to grow and contribute not only to Mumbai cricket but also to Indian cricket. By nurturing homegrown talent, we aim to strengthen the foundation of our cricketing ecosystem and create pathways for sustained excellence".
Recently, the MCA announced India captain Rohit Sharma as the official face of Season 3. With an overwhelming response of over 2,800 player registrations for Season 3, the MCA is all set to uncover the next generation of Indian cricket stars.