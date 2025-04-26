ETV Bharat / sports

Abhishek Nayar, Paras Mhambrey Join T20 Mumbai League 2025 As Mentors

Mumbai: Former India players and noted coaches Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey will join the T20 Mumbai League 2025 as mentors.

"Celebrated former cricketers Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey have been appointed mentors for the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and ARCS Andheri, respectively. Their wealth of experience is expected to play a crucial role in guiding young talents throughout the season," the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said in a media statement today.

Mhambrey was the bowling coach of the Indian team and is currently a part of the Mumbai Indians as a support staff. Nayar was also part of the Indian team's support staff and is currently with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The third season of the T20 Mumbai League is scheduled to take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai from May 26 to June 8, featuring eight teams.