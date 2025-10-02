Who Is Abhishek Jain, Sidearm Specialist Who Played A Key Role In Success Of Dhoni And Tilak Verma?
Abhishek Jain, who is a sidearm specialist, has played a key role in Dhoni and Tilak Verma’s success.
Mumbai: Cricket is considered a religion in a cricket-crazy country like India. Players are admired by the fans in the country, but a support system exists backing the player and plays a key role in it.
A batter must be able to face any kind of deliveries, and for that, practice is important. One of the ways for a batter to prepare for skiddy deliveries is the sidearm practice. In this batter face delivery from a sidearm specialist, Abhishek Jain of Mumbai has helped the players with this practice to improve their batting.
Practised sidearm for four years
According to the information given by Abhishek Jain, most of the countries are recruiting sidearm experts in their teams to improve the game of the players. Therefore, the demand for sidearm experts is increasing day by day.
Abhishek Jain says that in the last 2 to 3 years, sidearm experts have been called by various prestigious players.
"Like others, I also initially wanted to make a career in cricket. I wanted to play matches on the field. But everything does not happen as planned. However, cricket has not left my passion. I felt that the sidearm type was an opportunity, and I practised in the sidearm type continuously for four years. Now, many batters call me for a sidearm," says Abhishek Jain.
Abhishek started practising sidearm in 2017. At that time, the practice was not very popular. In the last eight to nine years, Abhishek has worked hard to improve his skills, sidearm speed and accuracy.
Plays for various teams in Mumbai club cricket
Abhishek, a right-handed batter and right-arm off-spinner, plays cricket for various teams in Mumbai at the club level. But at the same time, Abhishek wants to progress further as a sidearm specialist.
Most of the players he works with play in the Indian team
"Being a cricketer myself, it was easy for me to learn and understand what the player I am practising with wants. This is one of the advantages of playing myself. Most of the players I help with sidearm play for the Indian team. Except for Virat Kohli, I have helped many players from the Indian team with sidearm practice so far," says Abhishek Jain.
Batters hone their skills with their sidearm
“A sidearm is a bowling device that looks like a claw, with the help of which the ball can be thrown quickly. Along with this, the bowler can bowl from a height of one foot more than his height with the device. This device is used to improve the skills of the batsman. Due to this, the batsman gets practice playing fast balls. This is also an advantage for the Indian team's batsmen to face tall and fast bowlers from Africa, Australia and other countries,” he added.
Works as a sidearm specialist
Abhishek Jain is currently working at the Vasu Paranjpe Cricket Centre, run by former BCCI selection committee member and former Indian cricketer Jatin Paranjpe, where he works as a sidearm specialist.
Abhishek Jain's speciality is that his balls are yorkers, outswingers, and he can bowl at a speed of 130 to 135 kmph. In the past few years,
Abhishek has worked as a sidearm for players like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dubey, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Prithvi Shaw and others.
"Although I help big players with their sidearm, I want to work as a sidearm for organisations like BCCI and ICC in the future," Abhishek Jain has expressed his desire.