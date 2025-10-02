ETV Bharat / sports

Who Is Abhishek Jain, Sidearm Specialist Who Played A Key Role In Success Of Dhoni And Tilak Verma?

Mumbai: Cricket is considered a religion in a cricket-crazy country like India. Players are admired by the fans in the country, but a support system exists backing the player and plays a key role in it.

A batter must be able to face any kind of deliveries, and for that, practice is important. One of the ways for a batter to prepare for skiddy deliveries is the sidearm practice. In this batter face delivery from a sidearm specialist, Abhishek Jain of Mumbai has helped the players with this practice to improve their batting.

Practised sidearm for four years

According to the information given by Abhishek Jain, most of the countries are recruiting sidearm experts in their teams to improve the game of the players. Therefore, the demand for sidearm experts is increasing day by day.

Abhishek Jain says that in the last 2 to 3 years, sidearm experts have been called by various prestigious players.

File Photo: Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Jain (ETV Bharat)

"Like others, I also initially wanted to make a career in cricket. I wanted to play matches on the field. But everything does not happen as planned. However, cricket has not left my passion. I felt that the sidearm type was an opportunity, and I practised in the sidearm type continuously for four years. Now, many batters call me for a sidearm," says Abhishek Jain.

Abhishek started practising sidearm in 2017. At that time, the practice was not very popular. In the last eight to nine years, Abhishek has worked hard to improve his skills, sidearm speed and accuracy.

Plays for various teams in Mumbai club cricket