‘Winning A Medal Is The Goal’: Triple Jumper Abdullah Abubakar Reacts After Being Selected For World Athletics Championship

Kozhikode: Indian triple jumper Abdullah Aboobaker is all set to take part in the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo starting from September 13. The athlete, who hails from Kozhikode, Kerala, told ETV Bharat ahead of his voyage that bettering the personal best of 17.19 meters and winning a medal for India will be the ultimate goal while participating in the tournament.

Abdullah revealed that he is currently training in Bengaluru under the coaching of Harikrishnan, a native of Kollam. The 29-year-old hopes to give his best in the competition. He also added that his parents provided him with all the support.

Abdullah’s qualification for the World Athletics Championship

The competition will be played in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21. This is the third time the triple jumper will take part in the competition. The 29-year-old has qualified based on the world ranking. He is currently placed 28th in the world rankings.

Abdullah won the gold medal in the Kozanov Memorial 2025 Athletics Meet held in Kazakhstan in August 2025 with a jump of 16.08 meters. Abdullah initially focused on sprint events like 100 meters, 200 meters, and 400 meters, but later switched to the discipline of triple jump. He has had a career full of hardships so far.

Turning point in career

When Abdullah joined the Kumaramputhur HSS in Kalladi, Palakkad competed in high jump, long jump, and hurdles. However, he realised that the triple jump was his true calling as a ninth grader. He excelled in the event after dedicating a year to pursuing it. He won gold medals in state and national sports festivals.

He became the national champion in the junior category in 2015. He won silver at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham in 2022. Abdullah, who was out of the medal race in the first four jumps of the final, won the silver medal with a jump of 17.02 meters in the fifth round. Abdullah also became the first Indian athlete to clear 17 meters three times.

Challenges and comebacks