‘Winning A Medal Is The Goal’: Triple Jumper Abdullah Abubakar Reacts After Being Selected For World Athletics Championship

Kozhikode: Indian triple jumper Abdullah Aboobaker is all set to take part in the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo starting from September 13. The athlete, who hails from Kozhikode, Kerala, told ETV Bharat ahead of his voyage that bettering the personal best of 17.19 meters and winning a medal for India will be the ultimate goal while participating in the tournament.
Abdullah revealed that he is currently training in Bengaluru under the coaching of Harikrishnan, a native of Kollam. The 29-year-old hopes to give his best in the competition. He also added that his parents provided him with all the support.
Abdullah’s qualification for the World Athletics Championship
The competition will be played in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21. This is the third time the triple jumper will take part in the competition. The 29-year-old has qualified based on the world ranking. He is currently placed 28th in the world rankings.
Abdullah won the gold medal in the Kozanov Memorial 2025 Athletics Meet held in Kazakhstan in August 2025 with a jump of 16.08 meters. Abdullah initially focused on sprint events like 100 meters, 200 meters, and 400 meters, but later switched to the discipline of triple jump. He has had a career full of hardships so far.
Turning point in career
When Abdullah joined the Kumaramputhur HSS in Kalladi, Palakkad competed in high jump, long jump, and hurdles. However, he realised that the triple jump was his true calling as a ninth grader. He excelled in the event after dedicating a year to pursuing it. He won gold medals in state and national sports festivals.
He became the national champion in the junior category in 2015. He won silver at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham in 2022. Abdullah, who was out of the medal race in the first four jumps of the final, won the silver medal with a jump of 17.02 meters in the fifth round. Abdullah also became the first Indian athlete to clear 17 meters three times.
Challenges and comebacks
Abdullah was plagued by injuries for most of his 14-year athletic career. He often had to stay out of the field due to injuries to his foot, knee, and ankle, one after another. However, Abdullah overcame all of them and won gold at the Indian Grand Prix Athletics in Bhubaneswar with a jump of 17.19 meters.
It was the best performance by an Indian athlete in the triple jump after Ranjit Maheshwari. Abdullah, who won a silver at the National Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai, surpassed the dream distance of 17.14 meters in the triple jump.
Abdullah, who got a job in the Indian Air Force under the sports quota in 2017, is currently a Junior Warrant Officer. This job has provided him with financial security and training facilities. Abdullah Abubacker is currently training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru.
Career achievements
He was the national winner in the Junior Federation Cup in 2015
Won a silver medal at the National Championship in 2017
Won a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by clearing a distance of 17.02 meters. He also achieved a personal best of 17.19 meters at the Indian Open. He is only the third Indian to breach the 17-meter mark.
Won a gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok in 2023. Also, finished in fourth position in the Asian Games.
Qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics by reaching 21st place in the Road to Paris rankings.