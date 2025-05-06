Eat That! Ab de Villiers Slams Virat Kohli’s Strike Rate Critics

Bengaluru: Star South African batter AB de Villiers has slammed the journalists who were criticizing the strike rate of Kohli and have given a new nickname to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain. Kohli is going through a brilliant IPL season and is the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far. The right-handed batter has scored 505 runs from 11 innings with an average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46.

Kohli has been providing vital contributions in the RCB batting unit and they are at the top of the points table with eight victories from 11 matches. AB de Villiers in a recent post praised Kohli for his contributions and also mentioned the batter’s strike rate during the knock against Chennai Super Kings.

"Virat is always there. He is Mr. Safety for RCB. When he is there, you don't have to fear. Never fear when Virat is near. That is the story. Nothing has ever changed, and what I want to tell all of you media people, I haven't forgotten. I have the brain of an elephant. To all my journalist friends out there, I love you guys. But remember when you said Virat bats too slow, right? Virat is there batting at almost a 200 strike rate last night. Eat that," said De Villiers in a video shared on his Instagram account.

Kohli played a knock quickfire 62 from 33 deliveries smashing five fours and as many sixes against CSK and helped the team post a massive total of 213/5 in 20 overs. The Rajat-Patidar led side managed to ink a two-wicket win thanks to some exceptional death bowling.

After their victory, RCB climbed to the top of the points table and have a strong chance to finish in the top two. Finishing in the top two positions will give them two chances to qualify for the final.