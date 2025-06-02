AB De Villiers Reveals Virat Kohli Didn't Follow My Advice In IPL 2025

Hyderabad: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers disclosed that he once told batting stalwart Virat Kohli to control his emotions during an IPL season saying that the latter decided not to listen to him.

Kohli is known for keeping intensity at its peak on the field, for his aggressive celebrations not hiding his true emotions on the field. There were a couple of instances during the ongoing season this season as Kohli was pumped in the IPL Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Ahead of the IPL 2025 final, De Villiers opened up on the time when he told Kohli to tone down a bit. He told Kohli to play a season without being too emotional to which the former Indian skipper agreed and said that it was a good idea. However, he still decided not to follow the advice.

"We have had this conversation many times before. Why don't you try for a season and just get the emotion out of it, just to sort of relax a bit, ok? And I've told him before, and he said, it's not a bad idea, but it seems not to have worked out," said De Villiers.

De Villiers feels that being aggressive and emotional is natural for Kohli and one of his biggest strengths. AB also said that Kohli has reached where he is because of the fact that he wears his heart on his sleeve.

"He doesn't listen to me. So the thing is, I think it's a natural thing for him. He can't help but show that he cares and that's where it comes from. So, at the end of the day, it is one of his strengths. He's come to where he is in his career and in his life because of the person that he is, the fact that he wears his heart on his sleeve. I think I would like to see him as a more calm and composed player out there and I did speak to him about it, and I guess I was wrong," said De Villiers.