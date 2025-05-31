AB de Villiers Plays Wheelchair Cricket With Mumbai Team In A Heartwarming Gesture

Mumbai: Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers showcased a heartwarming gesture by joining Mumbai Wheelchair cricket team for practice session at Islam Gymkhana, Marine Lines in a demonstration of great sportsmanship. He played some elegant shots and also used the wheelchair to run between the wickets.

His presence amongst the players brings joy to everyone. Spectators captured the special moments of the South African cricketer playing wheelchair cricket through pictures and videos. The occasion reflected the South African cricketer’s heartwarming nature and also his support for the sport of wheelchair cricket.

AB de Villiers has been part of the Indian Premier League while representing Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The right-handed batter praised Virat Kohli for his deep desire to win the trophy.

"I can't help but think of my last years playing cricket, not to say that he's only got a couple of years left. Maybe he plays for another 5. But heading towards late 30s, I've got to just say that I've got so much respect for the amount of energy he's still showing, the care, the will to win another trophy, that deep desire," De Villiers told the broadcasters.

De Villiers also added that Kohli will produce his best in the IPL final.

"And that's what I saw when I watched him get off that bus today. I just saw business once again. Those eyes laser-focused, really wanting to pull his weight for the team, and it's got such a big impact on the rest of the team when they see one of the senior players, a great of the game with that kind of laser focus. He'll give his best for the final," he added.

RCB will play in the final of the tournament on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The other finalists will be determined with the result of the match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI).