'Aao Tumhe Chai Pilaata Hoon'; Shahid Afridi Responds To Shikhar Dhawan’s Kargil Tweet

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has hit back at Shikhar Dhawan after the latter responded to his repulsive comments about the Indian army in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Afridi had claimed that the Indian army is responsible for the death of their own people, to which Dhawan had responded by telling the former to stop posting baseless comments. Former Pakistan skipper has now added one more post to the rivalry with a 'Aao tumhe chai pilaata hoon' remark.

While speaking on a news channel in Pakistan, Afridi had claimed that the army not being present there being the reason for the incident. His comments went viral on social media, and the users commented on it.

Dhawan cited an article in the Times of India and had urged Afridi to concentrate on the progress of the nation rather than blaming the Indian army.

"Chouro jeet haar ko , aao tumhey chae pilata hun Shikhar.#Fantastictea" (Leave win-loss. Let me give you tea, Shikhar.),” he posted on his ‘X’ handle.

Social media users claimed that the use of #Fantastictea by Afridi was in reference to the Indian Air Force Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani forces in 2019 when one of the planes was shot down by their Air Force. During his investigations, one of the interrogators had asked Abhinandan if he was enjoying his team, and the Indian soldier had responded with 'The tea is fantastic' comment.

A day after the terror attack, the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad players wore black armbands to condemn the attack. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced that there would be no cheerleaders and fireworks at the match due to the unfortunate incident.