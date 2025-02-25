Hyderabad: Former India cricketer and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has picked a combined India and Pakistan playing XI comprising players from their respective 2025 Champions Trophy squads. However, he did not name any Pakistan players on the side.

India and New Zealand have advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy with two wins in as many games so far in the tournament. On the other hand, Bangladesh and Pakistan suffered defeats in their respective games and are officially eliminated from the tournament.

With Pakistan's elimination, this is the first time in the 12 years that the host nation didn't progress to the semi-final stage of the Champions Trophy. The last such instance came when South Africa finished at the bottom of the table after they secured only one win and two defeats.

Rizwan & Co. also became the fourth team to enter the Champions Trophy as defending champions and exit in the group stages, with the first occasion coming in 2004 when India and Sri Lanka were eliminated from the group stages. India and Sri Lanka were the joint-winners in 2002.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked up Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as his two openers ahead of the Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.

"We have Shubman Gill and you have Imam-ul-Haq. A question shouldn't be asked at all. You will have to keep Shubman Gill in the XI. Then there is Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. Let's not ask that question either. We will keep Rohit Sharma as despite going through bad form, he scored a century two matches ago and it's been 66 innings since Babar scored a century in ODIs," he said.

Chopra them picked Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as no,3 and 4 batters, leaving Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan respectively. He also gave a reason behind Rizwan's exclusion from the side, this is not the early 90s or 2000s era or cricket.

Aakash Chopra Picks Combined India-Pakistan Playing XI; Know How Many PAK Players In Team? (Snapshot from Aakash Chopra's YouTube Channel)

"After that at No. 3, let's not ask the question again. Let's keep Virat Kohli's name quietly. Saud Shakeel has scored a few runs for sure. He is a promising cricketer but let's not go there. There will be a question about Shreyas Iyer or Mohammad Rizwan at No. 4. If ODI cricket was still being played in the 90s or early 2000s, I would have said Mohammad Rizwan," he reasoned.

"Once again, like Babar, I rate Rizwan highly but he is also behind Shreyas Iyer at the moment. Shreyas Iyer scored 500 runs in the World Cup while batting at No. 4 and has hit in virtually every match in the last five games. So you will have to keep Shreyas Iyer," Chopra added.

The former India opener went with KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel over Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah and Tayyab Tahir respectively.

"If you send Salman Ali Agha at No. 5, we will send KL Rahul. Then you will say there is no comparison and KL Rahul will have to be kept in the team. If you send Khushdil Shah, we will send Hardik Pandya. Then you will have to keep Hardik. You will put Tayyab Tahir and we will say look at Axar Patel. It's not a man-to-man comparison, but I still feel Axar Patel will have to be kept," Chopra quipped.

Chopra also reckoned that China-man spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami are better bowlers and have a brilliant ICC tournament record compared to Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"If we go towards the bowling, Kuldeep Yadav or Abrar in spin. There is a case for Abrar but you will have to keep Kuldeep. He is a better bowler. Kuldeep is way ahead of Abrar. If you have to choose one between Mohammed Shami and Shaheen Afridi, whether you see the last 10 matches or the ICC records, you will have to keep Shami," he said.

The analyst also chose Harshit Rana over Naseem Shah as per the recent form while Ravindra Jadeja was included over Haris Rauf considering his form and ability to contribute in all departments.

"After that, our Harshit Rana and your Naseem Shah remain. If you see their last five or 10 matches as well, Naseem has a lot of potential, but you might have to pick Harshit Rana. Ravindra Jadeja and Haris Rauf - again there is no comparison," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra concluded saying that absence of any Pakistan player in his combined playing XI clearfies that they are an extremely ordinary team.