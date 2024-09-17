‘Saw Sachin Tendulkar Unhappy For First Time’ Former India Cricketer Recalls 194* Declaration In Multan

Hyderabad: The unforgettable incident in the Multan Test between India and Pakistan in 2004 of visitors declaring the innings and depriving Sachin Tendulkar of a milestone is still remembered by many. Rahul Dravid was standing in as the captain in place of Sourav Ganguly and he declared the Indian innings with Sachin Tendulkar scoring 194 Not Out. The incident remains one of the most discussed amongst the Indian cricket fans in the history.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has also shared his insights about the event and revealed the atmosphere in the dressing room. Chopra also stated that it was the first time when he saw Sachin Tendulkar being unhappy.

"I was in the dressing room, but I wasn't part of that conversation. To be very honest, I didn't even try to get into it because I was too young. Yes, paaji wasn't happy that day. I think I saw him unhappy for the first time. I never saw him lose his temper, and he didn't exactly lose his temper that day but he was visibly unhappy. Something wasn't right," Chopra told YouTube channel 2 Sloggers.

Chopra further opined that it wasn’t the captain’s decision but Sourav Ganguly was also there in the think tank.

"Rahul did call, but Dada (Ganguly) was part of the dressing room that day too. He wasn't playing in that game, but he was in the dressing room and I'm sure he was part of the think-tank. It wasn't the captain's decision alone," said Chopra.

"After the game, Rahul did say that he wouldn't have declared had he known the match would end within 4 days.”