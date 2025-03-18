ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Will Not Captain MI's Opening Fixture: Aakash Chopra

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has opined that Rohit Sharma will not lead the Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture of the IPL 2025.

IPL 2025
File Photo: Rohit Sharma (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 3:55 PM IST

Updated : Mar 18, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Hyderabad: Former India batter and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra believes that Rohit Sharma will not captain Mumbai Indians in their season opener of the upcoming IPL 2025, starting from March 22.

MI captain Hardik Pandya has been suspended for the season opener against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chennai due to a slow over-rate violation in IPL 2024. This has raised the rife about who will lead MI against CSK at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. Speaking at Star Sports' press room, Aakash Chopra dismissed the possibility of Rohit reclaiming the captaincy for the fixture while responding to a query asked by ETV Bharat. "Rohit Sharma has left the job and he will not take it back," said Chopra, who played 10 Tests,

"Once Rohit Sharma has left that job, he has left that job. I don't think that there will be a makeshift and he will be doing captaincy in one match. Suryakumar Yadav will be your default choice. He is your Indian cricket team captain, and hence the franchise will go to him," Chopra opined.

He also suggested that India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav might lead the five-time champions in the absence of Hardik Pandya. There were speculations that former skipper Rohit Sharma would leave Mumbai Indians and will go under the hammer in the IPL 2025 auction following his removal from franchise captaincy and rife between him and Hardik Pandya. However, the Mumbaikar was retained in the team while Hardik will continue to lead the team.

Hyderabad: Former India batter and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra believes that Rohit Sharma will not captain Mumbai Indians in their season opener of the upcoming IPL 2025, starting from March 22.

MI captain Hardik Pandya has been suspended for the season opener against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chennai due to a slow over-rate violation in IPL 2024. This has raised the rife about who will lead MI against CSK at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. Speaking at Star Sports' press room, Aakash Chopra dismissed the possibility of Rohit reclaiming the captaincy for the fixture while responding to a query asked by ETV Bharat. "Rohit Sharma has left the job and he will not take it back," said Chopra, who played 10 Tests,

"Once Rohit Sharma has left that job, he has left that job. I don't think that there will be a makeshift and he will be doing captaincy in one match. Suryakumar Yadav will be your default choice. He is your Indian cricket team captain, and hence the franchise will go to him," Chopra opined.

He also suggested that India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav might lead the five-time champions in the absence of Hardik Pandya. There were speculations that former skipper Rohit Sharma would leave Mumbai Indians and will go under the hammer in the IPL 2025 auction following his removal from franchise captaincy and rife between him and Hardik Pandya. However, the Mumbaikar was retained in the team while Hardik will continue to lead the team.

Last Updated : Mar 18, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROHIT SHARMAAAKASH CHOPRAMI IPL 2025AAKASH CHOPRA ON MUMBAI INDIANS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.