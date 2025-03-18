Rohit Sharma Will Not Captain MI's Opening Fixture: Aakash Chopra

Hyderabad: Former India batter and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra believes that Rohit Sharma will not captain Mumbai Indians in their season opener of the upcoming IPL 2025, starting from March 22.

MI captain Hardik Pandya has been suspended for the season opener against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chennai due to a slow over-rate violation in IPL 2024. This has raised the rife about who will lead MI against CSK at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. Speaking at Star Sports' press room, Aakash Chopra dismissed the possibility of Rohit reclaiming the captaincy for the fixture while responding to a query asked by ETV Bharat. "Rohit Sharma has left the job and he will not take it back," said Chopra, who played 10 Tests,

"Once Rohit Sharma has left that job, he has left that job. I don't think that there will be a makeshift and he will be doing captaincy in one match. Suryakumar Yadav will be your default choice. He is your Indian cricket team captain, and hence the franchise will go to him," Chopra opined.

He also suggested that India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav might lead the five-time champions in the absence of Hardik Pandya. There were speculations that former skipper Rohit Sharma would leave Mumbai Indians and will go under the hammer in the IPL 2025 auction following his removal from franchise captaincy and rife between him and Hardik Pandya. However, the Mumbaikar was retained in the team while Hardik will continue to lead the team.