The Road To The IPL 2025 Final – Looking Back At RCB’s Run

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stormed into the final of IPL 2025 on the back of a clinical performance in Qualifier 1 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who had finished top of the table in the league stage. RCB defeated PBKS by 8 wickets to qualify for their fourth final in IPL history.

In doing so, the RCB side, led by Rajat Patida, reached the summit clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time in nine years. Interestingly, nine years ago, in 2016, was the last time the RCB finished in the top two during the league stage.

"We’re proud of the way we’ve played throughout the season. The way the group has taken on challenges - with bravery, composure and aggressive intent- reflects the collective character we’ve built through the season. We’ve ticked off a few important milestones on the way here, but this is obviously the one that matters most," said Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, RCB.

"We have many match winners and it’s been great to see everyone contributing. After a long and gruelling league phase, the playoffs are a time to really trust in and enjoy your cricket. The final will be a great occasion, especially for our fans, and the players are very focused and determined to finish the job”, he added.

How have the players performed?

Through the course of the IPL 2025, RCB have been nothing short of formidable. En route to the Qualifier 1, RCB rewrote the history books as they became the first team in the IPL to win all their designated away matches in the league stage. And while Rajat Patidar’s captaincy has been exemplary, former skipper Virat Kohli has chipped in with more than 600 runs and eight half-centuries, which is the most by any batter this season. In fact, whenever Kohli has scored a fifty while RCB have batted second this season, they have never lost the game. IPL 2025 is also the fifth time that Kohli has scored more than 600 runs in a season.

Kohli setting the standards isn’t new in the sport, however, what’s stood out for RCB is the kind of support he has had from the others. Nine other batters have registered half-centuries through the season with the likes of Tim David, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, and captain Patidar, to name a few, playing important roles for the team.

Amongst the bowlers, five have bagged more than eight wickets in the tournament so far, with Josh Hazlewood (21 wickets) leading the charge. Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have picked 15 wickets each, while the dynamic leg-break bowler Suyash Sharma has eight scalps of his own. South African Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd and even Liam Livingstone has stepped with important wickets.

These scintillating performances have not only propelled RCB to the final of IPL 2025, but has also seen them rewrite the history books with nine different players winning the Player of the Match awards.

Breaking Down the Barriers

When such talented cricketers come together and are in the form of their lives, it can only of course help the team produce memorable moments. For RCB, IPL 2025 has been even better because they have managed to get the better of their arch-rivals, in a manner like never before.

1. IPL 2025 is the first time RCB completed the league double over CSK, defeating them both home and away. In fact, the win at the Chepauk, was the first in 17 years

2. One of the best days for RCB this season came at the Wankhede when Kohli, Patidar and Jitesh Sharma batted the Mumbai Indians out of the game to register a first win at the stadium in 10 years

3. RCB had to wait for six years before they could defeat KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

4. In Kohli’s back yard, in New Delhi, RCB won handsomely against Delhi Capitals, breaking a seven-year jinx

5. In the final league game of IPL 2025, RCB were at it again, as they used brute power to storm past the Lucknow Super Giants – chasing down 228 with more than an over to spare. It was the second highest successful chase this season and it also put RCB in second spot on the points table