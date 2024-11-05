Fire Breaks Out At India's FIFA Approved International Stadium, Rs 17 Crore Grass Burns To Ashes

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A fire broke out on the turf football ground at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium. Reports indicate that the fire was caused by fireworks during Diwali, leading to the synthetic grass near one of the goalposts being completely destroyed. This football ground, recognized as the second turf football ground in India, had received approval from FIFA, with the first being in Hyderabad.

In response to the incident, Dilip Singh, secretary of the Rajasthan Football Association (RFA), announced that repairs to the ground would be undertaken. Both the Rajasthan United Football Club (RUFC) and RFA are responsible for its maintenance. The artificial grass on the field is reported to be fireproof. Sandeep Kumar, who oversees the ground, mentioned that discussions are ongoing with the company that installed the grass to determine the cause of the fire, although it is believed to have originated from firecrackers.

Recently, the Rajmata Jijabai National Women's Competition was held on this ground. Furthermore, Rajasthan has secured the hosting rights for the Santosh Trophy and I-League Football Championship. However, due to the fire, organizing matches has become problematic.

Dilip Singh expressed concern, stating that after a long time, Rajasthan was granted the hosting rights for a significant event, but the fire has now jeopardized match organization. He emphasized that discussions with the government are necessary, and the ground will be repaired as quickly as possible.

This international-standard football ground in Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium was built at a cost of ₹13 crores. Although the grass is artificial, it meets FIFA standards, with an installation cost of over ₹4 crores. Additionally, a synthetic track has been laid around the ground. Currently, this stadium serves as the home ground for United Football Club, where players practice.

The grass, imported from Belgium, has been laid on a field that can accommodate around 3,000 spectators, with arrangements for approximately 20,000 standing spectators. The state government was responsible for its construction, and FIFA has issued an international certificate for the ground that will remain valid until July 12, 2027.