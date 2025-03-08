ETV Bharat / sports

6th ONGC Para Games Kick Off in Delhi; Minister Hardeep Puri Lauds Para-Athletes

New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, inaugurated the 6th Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Para Games at Thyagaraj Stadium, Delhi. The four-day event celebrates the perseverance and achievements of para-athletes from India’s leading Oil & Gas Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

In his address, Puri praised the athletes' determination and emphasized the importance of fostering inclusive platforms that empower them to excel.

"ONGC Para Games is an exemplary model of a participation-based approach to inclusiveness and development. With each edition, the Games are becoming progressively stronger, drawing larger participation and increased recognition. I am pleased to observe that this year, more than 350 para-athletes drawn from different oil and gas PSUs are participating, demonstrating their strength, competence, and indomitable spirit," he said.

He also emphasized that aside from medals, the journeys of athletes represent the spirit of resilience and inspiration. Encouraging other corporations to fund such efforts, he appreciated ONGC for being the lead proponent of para-sports.

Extending the Reach of Para Sports