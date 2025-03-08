6th ONGC Para Games Kick Off in Delhi; Minister Hardeep Puri Lauds Para-Athletes

New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, inaugurated the 6th Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Para Games at Thyagaraj Stadium, Delhi. The four-day event celebrates the perseverance and achievements of para-athletes from India’s leading Oil & Gas Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
In his address, Puri praised the athletes' determination and emphasized the importance of fostering inclusive platforms that empower them to excel.
"ONGC Para Games is an exemplary model of a participation-based approach to inclusiveness and development. With each edition, the Games are becoming progressively stronger, drawing larger participation and increased recognition. I am pleased to observe that this year, more than 350 para-athletes drawn from different oil and gas PSUs are participating, demonstrating their strength, competence, and indomitable spirit," he said.
He also emphasized that aside from medals, the journeys of athletes represent the spirit of resilience and inspiration. Encouraging other corporations to fund such efforts, he appreciated ONGC for being the lead proponent of para-sports.
Extending the Reach of Para Sports
ONGC Chairman & CEO, Arun Kumar Singh, reaffirmed the company's support for para-athletes.
"Since its launch in 2017, the ONGC Para Games has become a flagship annual event, promoting talent and giving para-athletes an opportunity to compete at an international level," he added.
The ONGC Para Games, organized in association with the Paralympic Committee of India, has increased manifold. The inaugural edition in 2017 had 120 ONGC staff in athletics, badminton, table tennis, and wheelchair races. The figure has crossed 350 athletes from PSUs this year, comprising Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).
Para-athletes from these organizations have represented India in the Paralympics and attained international acclaim for the nation.
The 6th ONGC Para Games will come to an end on March 9, 2025, with best players vying for glory in various sports categories, further solidifying the event's importance in India's para-sports movement.